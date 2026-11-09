A Palestinian detainee has told a human rights group that a dog sexually assaulted him in Israeli custody, an allegation now raised by a United Nations expert who has questioned Europe's role in supplying dogs to Israel.

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, made the allegation before Ireland's Oireachtas Committee on European Affairs on 3 November 2026. She urged Ireland to use its presidency of the Council of the European Union to press member states to change course on Israel.

'European people are profiting from selling dogs that will rape people,' Albanese told lawmakers.

“UN expert Francesca Albanese speaks about Israel’s use of dogs—trained in Europe—to sexually assault Palestinian detainees, including children.” https://t.co/Y99RbRlZea — amedinsesi #freepalestine🇵🇸 (@Amedinsesi_) November 7, 2026

Palestinian Prisoner's Rape Testimony Details Sde Teiman Horror

Her remarks have renewed attention to testimony published by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) on 10 November 2025.

One account was from A.A., a 35-year-old father arrested at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in March 2024. He told PCHR researchers he had spent 19 months in detention, including at Sde Teiman.

A.A. alleged that soldiers stripped a group of detainees and took dogs into a passage away from surveillance cameras. He said the animals climbed on prisoners and urinated on him before one sexually assaulted him.

'Then one of the dogs raped me,' he told PCHR, describing an ordeal that lasted about three minutes.

He reported bruises, limb fractures and a fractured rib. He said a head wound required seven stitches, administered without anaesthesia. He also described profound humiliation and psychological trauma.

Dutch Dog Suppliers Face Questions Over Exports

The allegations have drawn attention to European suppliers of dogs exported to Israel, and questions about their possible military use, including by its Oketz canine unit.

Research published by the Dutch Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) in April 2025 identified 110 veterinary certificates issued for dog exports to Israel between October 2023 and February 2025.

Four Winds K9 accounted for 100 certificates; Police Dogs Centre Holland received four and K10 Working Dogs six.

SOMO researchers Lydia de Leeuw and Maria Hengeveld asked the companies about their Israeli purchasers, the dogs' intended use and safeguards against human rights violations. SOMO said none had responded by the time its investigation was published.

The certificates relate to export paperwork. They do not establish that every dog was delivered or used in an abuse, and no independently established evidence links a specific dog in the shipments to A.A.'s allegation.

Palestinian Children Also Among Victims of Dog Attacks

An investigation by The Guardian and Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism separately documented alleged attacks on Palestinian civilians.

In one case, a military dog attacked three-year-old Ibrahim Hashash during a raid on his family's home in Balata refugee camp on 4 February 2024. His mother, Amani, said he suffered severe injuries requiring 42 stitches and 21 injections to treat an infection.

The Israeli military has said dogs are used for operational purposes, under supervision and lawfully, and denies using them punitively.

UN Report Documents Wider Sexual Abuse Allegations

A UN Commission of Inquiry report published on 13 March 2025, titled 'More than a human can bear', documented rape, sexualised torture and other sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians. It described widespread abuse in Israeli detention but did not examine A.A.'s specific allegation involving a dog.

Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected Albanese's latest remarks as 'vile lies and grotesque accusations'.

The allegations and export records raise questions about the treatment of Palestinian detainees and oversight of Europe's military-dog trade.