Bold Insight , a UK-based user experience(UX) and Human Factors research agency, is celebrating its first anniversary. The company has recorded impressive accomplishments including advancement in medical device technology, global user research, conversational interfaces, privacy and security, and accessibility. The company, in a press release, described the milestone as "a year of growth, innovation, and success."

According to Bold Insight's press release, while building from the ground up, the company "has been committed to fostering an employee-centred culture", enabling the team members' philanthropy and ownership opportunities, with a minimum of 3% of annual profit set aside for charities.

Speaking about the company, Bob Schumacher, Managing Partner of Bold Insight UK, said Bold Insight was set up "to provide UX services to the UK market and to facilitate access to the UK market for clients all over the world."

Schumacher added that their customers commended their relationship with the US market through an already made team of more than 100 US researchers, adding that their clients also appreciated their "global reach through Resight Global sister companies."

The Managing Director of ReSight Global and Co-Founder of uintent, a UX firm based in Germany and Switzerland, Tim Bosenick, congratulated the Bold Insight UK team on achieving amazing and positive first-year operations.

He added, "Having a presence in one of the key global markets enables our partners to offer seamless, high-quality research globally."

Over the years, Bold Insight, UK has worked with a wide variety of clients, ranging from start-ups to some of the largest companies in the world.

Bold Insight prides itself as a unique UX research firm that blends innovative approaches and unwavering expertise to provide its clients with the strategic guidance they need to make impactful decisions.

Additionally, Bold Insight uses digital, next-generation technology, including mobile apps, in-car systems, medical devices, home appliances, among others. It ensures research-based insights to allow bold and confident designs by designers.

Bold Insight, being part of a global group, Resight Global, offers clients over 220 experienced UX personnels around the world, with offices in London, Shanghai, Chicago, Tokyo, Bangalore, Munich,Hamburg, Basel, and Pune.

Last year, the company expanded its footprint to the UK. The managing partner said the London team can uncover a wide range of insights in a tight timeline across the country, since the diverse population is fit to conduct the UX research on products and services across industries.

Established in 2018, the company's team has been executing research for over a hundred clients around the world, due to the increased number of UX and human factors researchers available.