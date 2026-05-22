A former television news anchor in Hawaii said she lost nearly $60,000 after scammers convinced her she had won a $5.5 million Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes prize. Linda Coble, 79, said the fraud began in March when she received a phone call from a man claiming to be a US Customs official named 'Mike Diamond'.

Coble, who became Hawaii's first female television news anchor in 1971, spoke to Hawaii News, sharing her ordeal. Before receiving the money, however, she was asked to complete several financial steps, including payments linked to taxes and processing fees.

Coble said the caller contacted her almost every day over several weeks. According to her account, the man became friendly and reassuring during their conversations. Another woman, identifying herself as 'Gail O'Brien' also contacted her and repeatedly vouched for the caller's legitimacy.

Coble said she also received letters and emails from people claiming to represent the IRS and the US Marshals Office.

'I trusted them,' she told Hawaii News Now. She said the callers instructed her to keep the process a secret so the prize announcement would remain a surprise. The former anchor admitted she did not verify the identities of the people contacting her.

A Fake Cheque Added Credibility

During the scam, Coble received what appeared to be a cashier's cheque for $5.5 million. She said the cheque made the prize appear genuine and convinced her the money would eventually be released through the Bank of Hawaii.

Over time, she sent cheques and money orders to cover what the callers described as taxes and fees connected to the winnings. Coble told Hawaii News Now that the scammers maintained constant communication throughout the process.

'I was overwhelmed with kindness, support, encouragement, excitement constantly from the scammers,' she said. She also said the embarrassment stopped her from discussing the situation with others earlier.

'And I didn't realize that I had already made such a mistake,' Coble said. 'And I was embarrassed to tell anybody.'

Retirement Savings Were Lost

Coble said she eventually withdrew money from retirement accounts and cancelled investments in order to continue making payments. 'And I had to take my IRA out of my account and put it in the bank,' she said. 'I had to cancel my Prudential and put all that money in the bank, money I had saved and earned. And now it's gone.'

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The fraud only became clear, she said, when the callers requested an additional $20,000 payment to 'insure' the winnings after she had already exhausted her savings. By that stage, she estimated she had lost nearly $60,000.

Beware of Sweepstakes Scams

Authorities across the US have repeatedly warned consumers about sweepstakes scams involving requests for upfront payments. Publishers Clearing House states on its public advisories that legitimate winners are not asked to pay fees or taxes before receiving prizes.

Coble said she decided to speak publicly about her experience in the hope that others would avoid similar schemes. A graduate of the University of Oregon, she began working at Honolulu's Channel 4 in the late 1960s before becoming the first female local television news anchor in Hawaii. Now, decades after becoming a familiar face in local broadcasting, she says she wants others to recognise how easily trust can be exploited through persistent fraud.