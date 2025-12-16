The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion (approximately £975 million) after Monday night's drawing produced no grand prize winner, marking a game record of 43 consecutive draws without anyone matching all six numbers.

The numbers drawn on Monday were 23, 35, 59, 63, and 68, with red Powerball 2 and a Power Play multiplier of 4X. Wednesday's drawing on 18 December will be the 44th consecutive attempt to crown a winner, offering hopeful players one final chance at a massive prize just days before Christmas.

Winners who claim the jackpot can choose between the advertised $1.25 billion paid as an annuity over 30 years, or an immediate lump sum payment of $572.1 million (£447 million) before taxes. The annuity option provides one initial payment followed by 29 annual instalments that increase by 5 per cent each year.

Only Second Time in History for Back-to-Back Billion-Dollar Prizes

According to ABC News, this marks only the second time in Powerball's 33-year history that the game has generated back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots. The current prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball offering of 2025, trailing only the $1.787 billion (£1.39 billion) jackpot won on 6 September by two tickets in Missouri and Texas.

Matt Strawn, the Iowa Lottery CEO and Powerball Product Group Chair, noted that Powerball has only experienced back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots twice in its history, with this latest surge arriving perfectly timed for the holiday season. He emphasised the importance of responsible play whilst acknowledging the excitement around the jackpot's climb, reminding players that a single $2 ticket provides a chance to win whilst supporting worthy causes in local communities.

The last Powerball jackpot was claimed on 6 September 2025, when the $1.787 billion prize was split between winners in Missouri and Texas. The current 43-draw streak without a winner has now surpassed all previous records for consecutive drawings in a single jackpot cycle.

Where This Jackpot Ranks in Powerball History

The current $1.25 billion prize ranks as the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot ever offered. The all-time record remains the $2.04 billion (£1.59 billion) prize won by a single ticket in California on 7 November 2022, which also stands as the largest lottery prize in United States history.

Following closely behind are the $1.787 billion (£1.39 billion) prize won in September 2025 across Missouri and Texas, and the $1.765 billion (£1.38 billion) jackpot claimed by a California ticket on 11 October 2023. The fourth-largest prize of $1.586 billion (£1.24 billion) was split between three tickets in California, Florida, and Tennessee on 13 January 2016.

Rounding out the top prizes are the $1.326 billion (£1.03 billion) jackpot won by an Oregon player on 6 April 2024, and the $1.08 billion (£842 million) prize claimed in California on 19 July 2023. Wednesday's estimated $1.25 billion jackpot would slot in just behind the Oregon win as the sixth-largest prize in game history.

Smaller Prize Winners Despite No Grand Prize

Whilst Monday's drawing produced no jackpot winner, two tickets sold in Arizona and California matched all five white balls to claim $1 million (£780,000) prizes each. An additional 43 tickets won $50,000 (£39,000) prizes, and 14 tickets secured $200,000 (£156,000) prizes by matching five white balls with the Power Play option.

The official Powerball website confirms that the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9. However, the odds of matching all five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the grand prize stand at 1 in 292.2 million.

How to Play and When Drawings Occur

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are available in 45 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The game is not offered in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time. For an additional $1 per play, the Power Play feature can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, though the 10X multiplier is only available when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less.

More than half of all proceeds from Powerball ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where tickets are purchased. Since the game's first drawing in 1992, Powerball has helped generate more than $37 billion (£29 billion) for causes supported by US lotteries, including education, infrastructure, and social programmes.

What Winners Should Do First

Financial experts consistently advise winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket to ensure only they can claim the prize. Winners are also urged to keep their win confidential for as long as possible, though disclosure requirements vary by state. Some states allow winners to remain anonymous, whilst others mandate public identification.

The choice between the lump sum and annuity payment carries significant financial implications. The lump sum provides immediate access to the jackpot pool, but at approximately 46 per cent of the advertised value. The annuity option delivers the full advertised amount over three decades, with payments increasing annually to account for inflation.