Shawna Flener was at her office desk on 28 June 2024 when $8,786,167.73 (£6.6 million) appeared in her Fidelity Investments brokerage account. Someone she had never met had typed an incorrect account number on a multi-million-dollar wire transfer, and it landed with a 38-year-old book reviewer from TikTok.

'I called Fidelity pretty much immediately. It was just my gut instinct,' she told PEOPLE.

She sat in shock for a few minutes before quietly excusing herself to make the call. The representative on the other end was stunned. He asked whether she was sure the money was not hers. 'I assured him I did not have $8 million nor did I know anyone who had $8 million,' she said. She even asked, half-joking, whether she could invest it. He politely asked her not to.

Seven hours later, the money vanished from her account. Fidelity confirmed days afterwards that the sender had entered an incorrect account number. The error had not originated from within Fidelity's system. She never found out who was on the other end of the wire.

That might have been the end of it. On 21 February 2026, Flener - who normally posts book reviews under the handle @shawnainchapterland - uploaded a TikTok about the experience.

'Biggest regret of my life,' she wrote. 'I could be watching this mess from a beach in the Seychelles right now, for real for real.' The video pulled in more than 2.5 million views. Thousands of comments said the same thing: they would never have made that call.

Spending A Mistaken Wire Transfer Has Consequences

The fantasy is tempting. The law is brutal. Finance expert Michael Ryan told Newsweek that Flener had 'zero legal right' to the funds. Under the Uniform Commercial Code's Article 4A, the sender retains an absolute right to recover money wired in error. Banks typically move within hours, issuing reversal requests or demand letters. If the money has been spent, the institution can freeze accounts, garnish wages and pursue liens.

Ryan called Flener's phone call 'the luckiest break of her financial life.' Had she spent the money, the result would have been years of repayment, ruined credit and relentless debt collection.

That is not hypothetical. In 2021, Louisiana 911 dispatcher Kelyn Spadoni received $1,205,619 (£911,000) from Charles Schwab after a software glitch. The firm had meant to deposit $82.56 (£62). Spadoni moved the funds, bought a house and a car, and stopped answering calls. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested her on charges including bank fraud and theft, Inside Edition reported. She lost her job. Authorities recovered roughly 75 per cent of the money.

Flener Wishes She Had Let $8.7M Sit Little Longer

Flener told PEOPLE she does not truly regret doing the right thing. But she wishes she had waited. Her brokerage account automatically invests idle cash into a money market fund, so the $8.7 million (£6.6 million) could have started earning interest almost immediately.

'I would have let it sit for a while longer to see what happened,' she said.

'That's not me saying I would have fled the country and embraced life as a fugitive or anything like that,' she added, 'even though it was certainly fun to fantasize about doing exactly that.'

What stings is not the amount. It is the honesty and the silence that followed. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek the situation 'builds resentment toward the financial sector.' A customer who does the right thing after a company's own error, he argued, deserves recognition. Fidelity did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Flener said the online response split into three camps. People who thought she did the right thing. People who said they would have caught a flight within the hour. And people who admitted they would have ended up in prison.

As for whoever fumbled the account number on a $9 million (£6.8 million) wire, Flener is unbothered. 'Whoever was wiring $8.7 million and didn't even take the time of day to make sure that was processed correctly probably didn't need that money that bad,' she said.