Published estimates from a heat mortality tracker developed by University of Chicago researchers project about 370,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide in the months ahead, during an event described as a Super El Niño.

Alongside the forecast, the tracker provides an estimate of approximately 484,500 heat-related deaths since June 2026, when the event is reported to have begun. Researchers have also revised their mortality estimates upwards after August and September temperatures exceeded their forecasts.

Nigeria, India and Brazil face the largest projected death tolls. Together, they account for more than a third of the heat deaths projected by March 2027, although the forecast's precise start date is not specified in the reporting.

The figures are model estimates covering both elapsed months and the forecast period. They should be distinguished from a count of individually confirmed fatalities, which the reporting does not provide.

Where Super El Niño Deaths Are Projected

The geographical outlook places the largest projected tolls in Africa, South Asia and parts of South America. The map accompanying the forecasts is credited to Climate Impact Lab.

Nigeria, India and Brazil lead the country projections, but those rankings concern the estimated number of deaths. They do not establish that residents of those countries face the highest individual risk, since no population-adjusted comparison is provided.

India also features prominently in the retrospective estimates. The tracker puts its heat-related death toll since June 2026 at more than 100,000.

For the same period, the model estimates 85,400 deaths in China, 38,500 in Sudan and more than 20,000 in Indonesia. These country figures concern the period already assessed, rather than the additional deaths forecast for the months ahead.

California could face an additional 2,000 heat-related deaths. The wider US outlook is described as less affected by the weather pattern, although no national heat-mortality total is provided.

Further heat-related fatalities are also projected in Rome, Barcelona, Seville and Malaga as temperatures remain elevated. The reporting does not provide individual death estimates for those cities.

Hotter Months Raise Super El Niño Estimates

The researchers attributed the upward revision to August and September being significantly hotter than anticipated. According to their reported explanation, those temperatures increased the estimated heat-related death toll beyond the level initially forecast.

That revision concerns estimates of mortality, including months that have already elapsed. It is distinct from the projection of about 370,000 additional deaths in the period ahead.

University of Chicago professor Michael Greenstone is identified in the reporting as among those involved in creating the El Niño Heat Mortality Tracker. The tool presents monthly projections extending up to six months ahead, alongside estimates of deaths since the event began.

The six-month forecasting range describes how far ahead the tool can project deaths, rather than confirming the precise period covered by a particular update. The reporting refers both to the next six months and to March 2027, but does not supply a dated tracker update that reconciles those descriptions.

The Weather Pattern Behind Super El Niño

The accompanying explanation describes El Niño's general weather pattern. It does not establish the threshold for classifying this particular event as a Super El Niño.

According to an explanation attributed to the US Geological Survey, low-level surface winds normally blow from east to west along the equator. During El Niño, those winds weaken and can sometimes reverse direction.

Warmer waters also shift the Pacific jet stream south of its neutral position, affecting weather patterns in the United States and elsewhere. The phenomenon does not produce an identical pattern of effects each time it occurs.

El Niño is described as recurring irregularly every two to 10 years. The forecast outlined in the reporting anticipates that the event will weaken by March 2027.