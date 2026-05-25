Charlie Hunnam stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, 22 May 2026, unveiling a strikingly different look as the Sons of Anarchy star promoted his new Netflix project Monster: The Ed Gein Story at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event.

The appearance marked one of Hunnam's few recent public outings and came after months of quiet preparation for the role, which sees the British actor portray notorious killer Ed Gein. For those who haven't kept close tabs on his career since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014, the transformation may have seemed especially sharp. The 46-year-old, once synonymous with leather jackets and Californian biker grit, now cut a markedly more refined figure at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists.

Observers noted how different Hunnam looked. His hair, now slightly greying, was neater and more conservative, and his overall style more understated and elegant. It was a deliberate contrast to the 'sexy, leather-clad biker bad boy' image that defined his years as Jax Teller and helped launch him into international stardom.

📺 | Charlie Hunnam interpretou Jackson "Jax" Teller em 'Filhos da Anarquia' (Sons of Anarchy, 2008–2014).



Ele foi o protagonista absoluto das 7 temporadas da série, vivendo o vice-presidente (e depois presidente) do clube de motoqueiros SAMCRO, lidando com o violento submundo… pic.twitter.com/tnGzUiTQDv — Cinema CLT 👷🏻 (@cinemaclt) May 16, 2026

'Impossibly Bleak' Monster Role

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is Hunnam's latest move into darker, psychologically driven territory, and he has not been shy about the toll it has taken. Speaking to Interview, he described immersing himself in the real-life figure behind the drama.

'I think I read every book written on Ed Gein, and it started to become impossibly bleak to me,' Hunnam said. 'I really wanted to challenge myself in my career at this point in life, and this seemed like a golden opportunity to play a type of character I've never played before.'

That ambition came with a cost he did not entirely relish. 'But the darkness of it really scared me. And finding the truth in who he was felt like it was going to force me to go to a place that I didn't necessarily want to go,' he added.

Those comments offer a rare glimpse into how far Hunnam is willing to push himself now that he is almost a decade removed from Sons of Anarchy. While full plot details of Monster: The Ed Gein Story have not been laid out publicly, his description of the research as 'impossibly bleak' signals that viewers should expect a project steeped in psychological horror rather than simple genre thrills. Nothing beyond his own remarks has been confirmed yet, so any assumptions about tone, storyline or graphic content should be taken with a grain of salt until Netflix officially outlines the series.

From Jax Teller to Netflix Monster

To recall, Hunnam's break-out came as Jackson 'Jax' Teller in FX's Sons of Anarchy, which ran from 2008 to 2014. The gritty biker drama developed a committed cult following over seven seasons and drew wide praise for its bruising action and melodramatic tension. Hunnam's performance as the conflicted heir to an outlaw motorcycle club became one of the most talked-about roles of its era, cementing him as a reluctant heartthrob and, at times, tabloid fixture.

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The show itself racked up multiple award nominations, but it was Hunnam's arc as Jax torn between family loyalty and the desire to escape violence that gave Sons of Anarchy its emotional spine. It also locked him into a certain screen persona: muscular, volatile, magnetic, perpetually on the edge of self-destruction.

Since the series ended, Hunnam has quietly worked to redirect that narrative. Rather than leaning into blockbuster franchises or the trappings of celebrity, he has gravitated towards roles that are physically demanding, morally murky or both. His post-Sons filmography includes the period adventure The Lost City of Z, Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, the heist thriller Triple Frontier and the twisty crime caper The Gentlemen.

Alongside these higher-profile projects, Hunnam has taken on smaller independent films and psychological thrillers, often earning critical notice for roles that do not necessarily dominate the box office. The connecting thread is a willingness to inhabit damaged or compromised men, even when it means sacrificing the easy charm that made him a star.

Away from the camera, Hunnam has also resisted the more performative side of Hollywood life. He has spoken in interviews about never fully embracing celebrity culture and about spending extended stretches living quietly outside Los Angeles. His long-term relationship with artist and jewellery designer Morgana McNelis reportedly close to two decades has been kept largely out of the spotlight, another sign that he prefers distance from the churn of publicity.

Seen in that context, his sharp new appearance in Los Angeles and his turn towards Monster: The Ed Gein Story feel of a piece. Hunnam appears to be engineering a mid-career pivot, away from the mythologised biker prince and towards something leaner, older, more haunted. The refined suit, the grey at his temples, the talk of 'impossibly bleak' research taken together, they suggest an actor not just changing roles but quietly rewriting how he wants to be seen.