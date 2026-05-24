An alleged passage from a book written by Annie Guthrie has resurfaced and sparked speculation amid the high-profile kidnapping case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. The book excerpt has fuelled online chatter, but it is not evidence that has been publicly linked to the investigation.

The resurfaced image shows the acknowledgement section of Annie's book, beginning with the line, 'Tommaso Cioni, my heart, root and bone.' Online users have fixated on the wording, but literary dedications and acknowledgements often use poetic language that is not meant to be read literally.

Attached is the Introduction to a book Annie Guthrie wrote thanking people.



"Tommaso Cioni, my heart, root, and bone."



Who are these other people & have any of them helped search for Nancy? pic.twitter.com/gJ1ami0EFv — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 22, 2026

Nancy was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in early February, with investigators saying she was taken either late on January 31 or early on February 1. Authorities later released footage showing a masked person at her door, helping turn the disappearance into a national story.

Self-styled investigator Jonathan Lee Riches posted a photograph of the book page online with the caption highlighting Guthrie's wording toward Cioni. The acknowledgement section also lists Nancy Guthrie, brother Camron Guthrie and sister Savannah Guthrie, which has prompted social-media users to speculate about family dynamics.

Online users have also focused on the name Charlie, which appears alongside Nancy's name in the paragraph. The detail has been widely discussed online, but no public reporting has explained who Charlie is or why the name appears there.

'Any one else find it weird she refers to her mom by name, instead of saying Thank you to Mom and who is Charlie she references?' a user on X questioned. Another user said the phrasing for Tommaso Cioni was unusual, while a third suggested the relationship dynamics could be relevant, though none of those comments amount to evidence.

Any one else find it weird she refers to her mom by name , instead of saying Thank you to Mom and who is Charlie she references ? — Former Californian 🇺🇸✝️🙏 (@jaye_carla78812) May 22, 2026

The book excerpt may have stirred online interest, but it remains separate from any confirmed investigative findings, and authorities have not publicly linked it to the missing-person case.

Online Reaction and Social Media Speculation

The post quickly spread across social media, where users dissected the wording and speculated about possible hidden meanings in the acknowledgement section. Much of the reaction focused on perceived unusual phrasing and the inclusion of multiple family names.

Riches also circulated the image online, drawing further attention to the passage and amplifying discussion across platforms. However, his post did not provide any official confirmation or investigative context.

While the wording sparked debate online, there is no evidence in public reporting that the excerpt has any relevance to the investigation itself. Most commentary remains speculative and based on interpretation rather than verified information.

Investigation Update

Nancy, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished almost 110 days ago, and investigators including the FBI are still trying to identify a culprit. Public reporting from outlets including ABC News says the family and federal authorities have fielded hundreds of leads and rewards, but no arrest has been announced.

In April 2026, ABC News reported that the FBI had acquired and was reviewing possible key DNA evidence discovered months earlier at Nancy Guthrie's residence. The sample had originally been handled by a private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department before being forwarded to the FBI.

Nancy Guthrie latest: forensic DNA expert on FBI lab testing https://t.co/X9eKnjxQhX — Ncnovembergrl ♐🇺🇲🇮🇱🐻🐎🐕🎠🏇✝️ (@ncnovembergrl) May 24, 2026

The FBI has said the material is not new, but that it is being tested with advanced technology. ABC News also reported that the evidence is an original hair sample and that the transfer to federal investigators followed earlier handling by local authorities and the private lab.

That development has added tension between the Pima County Sheriff's Office and federal agents. FBI officials have publicly denied that the sample represents a fresh breakthrough, while the sheriff's office has said DNA analysis is still ongoing.

Read more New Nancy Guthrie Report Claims Annie and Tommaso Cioni Are 'Not Seen at Their Home for Over a Week' New Nancy Guthrie Report Claims Annie and Tommaso Cioni Are 'Not Seen at Their Home for Over a Week'

The results of the DNA examination from the FBI laboratory in Quantico have not been made public. Until those findings are released, the case remains defined by uncertainty, social-media interpretation and continuing investigative work.

The biggest unanswered question is still whether Nancy Guthrie is alive, because investigators have not publicly confirmed her fate. Another open question is whether the DNA evidence will produce a usable lead or remain inconclusive in a long-running investigation.

For now, the book excerpt remains a parallel strand of online discussion rather than part of the official investigative record. Until there is an official update, the speculation around Annie Guthrie's wording should be treated as background commentary rather than proof.