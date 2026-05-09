Spider-Man and Daredevil have teamed up multiple times in the Marvel comics, and fans have been hoping for an MCU crossover for years.

Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil, made his official Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, appearing as Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) lawyer. Since then, he has returned as the vigilante in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again.

After the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, many fans believe that Matt Murdock will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Will Daredevil Be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

In the Season 2 finale, Matt Murdock ends up in prison after revealing his secret identity as Daredevil. A scene in the trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows Tom Holland's Spider-Man fighting ninjas inside a prison setting.

These ninjas, dressed in red, appear to belong to The Hand, an organisation Daredevil has previously faced in the second season of Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders.

Many moons ago i would’ve believed that Daredevil wasn’t actually in Spider-Man Brand New Day.



But no. He’s absolutely in it. There’s physically no world where they don’t overlap.



IT’S LITERALLY THE HAND IN A PRISON. pic.twitter.com/VCr6a5XNWR — Craig (@CS11__) May 6, 2026

Some fans believe Spider-Man could be breaking Matt out of prison, with Peter rescuing Murdock after The Hand goes after him following Daredevil's identity reveal. However, others think that Matt wouldn't agree to escape prison, even if given the chance.

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Still, The Hand's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with the appearance of Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), has fueled speculation that Cox could at least make a cameo.

Additionally, with New York being ruled by a corrupt mayor waging war on vigilantes through an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, some find it hard to believe that Spider-Man didn't somehow get involved in the fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). With all these connections, many fans believe that Charlie Cox will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Charlie Cox Insists He's Not in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Charlie Cox has denied being in the movie on several occasions. Last year, the actor said, 'I know that they all think I'm in Spider-Man because I'm filming something in London, which I'm not. I'm not in Spider-Man...I'm just concentrating on DD right now.'

Then, at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, Cox said, 'I'm not in it. Don't ask. I'm not in it. I don't know what you're talking about, but I'm not there. Unless they put me in after the fact using computer-generated images, I'm not there. I promise. I'm sorry.'

Most recently, after the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, the actor said, 'I'm not in Spider-Man. I don't want to fight The Hand.'

However, Cox has also expressed interest in a crossover, telling TheWrap, 'It'd be so cool to kind of have some kind of crossover with all of the Avengers, with Spider-Man as Daredevil, rather than as Matt Murdock, all of that kind of stuff.'

With both characters being street-level New York heroes and having similar villains, fans continue to expect a crossover, with many hoping Cox will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

For now, audiences will have to wait until the film's release on 31 July 2026.