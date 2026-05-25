From Season 4 Episode 6 will not air this week, with MGM+ confirming that the next instalment of the horror drama will instead land on Sunday 31 May, leaving fans of From to sit with Episode 5's revelations a little longer than expected.

Season 4 of From opened in April and has been carefully peeling back the mystery of the nameless town where the residents are trapped and hunted after dark.

The monsters that once hid behind smiling faces have now been joined by life-sized dolls with the same lethal intent, and the sense that something, or someone, is pulling the strings has only grown stronger.

Viewers have been promised answers before and ended up with more questions. This year, though, the cast and creatives are insisting the fog is finally starting to lift.

Speaking to Los Angeles station KTLA about the fifth episode, Harold Perrineau, who anchors the series as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, suggested the puzzles are at last edging towards a solution.

'We're getting a lot more answers,' he said, adding that it feels as if the characters are 'a lot closer to figuring out how to get out of here.' It is a big promise for a show that has traded so heavily on disorientation, and it is one reason the short break before Episode 6 is likely to feel longer than it is.

Schedule, Title and Where It Fits

The short answer to the question doing the rounds on fan forums is no, there is no new From this week. Season 4 Episode 6, titled 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,' will premiere on MGM+ on Sunday 31 May, according to the network's published schedule.

The news came after a five-week run of back‑to‑back episodes that laid down the season's spine. 'The Arrival' on 19 April re‑established the town's precarious routines. 'Fray' on 26 April and 'Merrily We Go' on 3 May pushed further into the residents' shared past, hinting at long‑buried connections.

By 'Of Myths and Monsters' on 10 May, the show was openly toying with folklore, while Episode 5, 'What a Long Strange Trip Its Been,' released on 17 May, leaned into the psychological toll of being trapped in a place that rewrites itself overnight.

Once Episode 6 lands on 31 May, the rest of the From Season 4 schedule runs weekly, without another announced gap. 'Best Laid Plans' is set for 7 June, followed by 'Heavy Is The Head' on 14 June and 'The Calm Before' on 21 June.

The finale, ominously titled 'If a Tree Falls in The Forest,' is slated for 28 June. Nothing in that run has been officially billed as a supersized episode or extended cut, and MGM+ has not trailed any scheduling changes beyond the current pause, so the assumption, for now, is a straight weekly roll-out to the finish.

Sorry to break this to you #FROMILY FROM Season 4 episode 6 will air on May 31💔



No show for us next week Sunday 😭 pic.twitter.com/dw7ZHa21Z6 — Segzzy🪙 (@OsokoOluwasegun) May 17, 2026

That slight delay naturally invites speculation about Episode 6 itself. 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' hints at an instalment centred on isolation and obsession rather than pure monster mayhem.

Here's the trailer for Episode 6 of #FROM Season 4 titled "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter"!



Releasing in two weeks on May 31 on MGM .#FROMily pic.twitter.com/5JsaZRU7Zb — frenzy havock (@IfoouundThem) May 18, 2026

What to Expect

If the titles are any guide, From Season 4 Episode 6 sits at a hinge point. Five episodes in, the series has already played its latest visual trump card with the introduction of the dolls, which stalk the characters with the same unblinking menace as the original creatures.

What remains is to explain why the town is squeezing these people so hard, why memories are suddenly crucial and why phrases like 'Anghkooey' keep surfacing as if they are keys to a locked door.

That single word, teased in promotional material for the season, has become a kind of verbal anchor for both characters and fans. 'Will the residents remember the past to overcome their present-day nightmare?' the official line asks, nudging viewers towards the idea that the town might be less a prison and more a reckoning.

The show has always flirted with the suggestion that its horror is personal, not random. Season 4 is the first time it has leaned into that idea so explicitly.

The returning From cast is part of why the series can afford to be more introspective. Perrineau's Boyd is still the reluctant centre of gravity, but he is surrounded by a deep bench. Elizabeth Saunders' hard‑edged Donna, Catalina Sandino Moreno's haunted Tabitha and Eion Bailey's increasingly desperate Jim form one axis of the story.

Hannah Cheramy's Julie and Simon Webster's Ethan hold the younger perspective, while Ricky He as Kenny and Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi carry much of the town's day‑to‑day emotional labour.

Around them, a growing ensemble brings in splinters of life from before the town. Corteon Moore's Ellis and Pegah Ghafoori's Fatima strain to keep hold of hope. David Alpay's Jade and Avery Konrad's Sara remain wild cards whose decisions frequently drag others into danger.

Scott McCord's Victor, Nathan D. Simmons' Elgin, Kaelen Ohm's Mari, Angela Moore's Bakta, A.J. Simmons' Randall, Julia Doyle's Sophia, Robert Joy's Henry and Samantha Brown's Acosta round out a community that feels, increasingly, like a cross‑section of one long, unending bad dream.

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MGM+ has leaned into that feeling in the official From Season 4 trailer, which stitches together night‑time attacks, cryptic symbols and the quietly bleak domestic rituals of people who no longer believe tomorrow will be better.

There is no confirmed Episode 6‑specific trailer, only flashes within that broader Season 4 footage, so anyone poring over clips for precise spoilers is, at best, extrapolating.

For viewers who came to From for monsters bursting through windows and stayed for its strange, mournful interest in how people survive each other, the brief gap before Episode 6 may be an irritation. It also gives the show a little space to let its latest questions breathe before it starts answering them, or pretending to.