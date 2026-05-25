Questions are intensifying around the disappearance of Lee Andrews, the husband of celebrity Katie Price, following a storm of online speculation and contradictory statements.

While Price has publicly raised fears that her husband was kidnapped in the United Arab Emirates, critics are drawing sharp parallels between Andrews' account and the harrowing, high-profile story of British grandfather Albert Douglas. These add to mounting doubts over Andrews' disappearance, which some perceived was staged as a publicity stunt.

The controversy began nearly a fortnight ago when Price announced she feared for her husband's safety. According to the claims, Andrews contacted his wife to suggest he had been detained in a van in Dubai, his hands bound and his face covered. However, as UK celebrity news outlets continue to follow the situation, the narrative has shifted, with many questioning whether this is a genuine emergency or an elaborate staged disappearance.

Albert Douglas' Dubai Arrest Explained

Internet sleuths are now calling Andrews' account into question, because it closely resembles that of British grandfather Albert Douglas, who also lived in Dubai. Douglas was detained in 2019 for financial fraud after he wrote a bad cheque, intending to save his son's struggling flooring business.

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Douglas was hit with a £2.5 million fine, banned from travelling, and sentenced to three years in prison. Douglas attempted to leave Dubai but was captured by soldiers, who also placed a bag over his head and took him to an undisclosed location.

Douglas reportedly spent the next four years in Dubai prisons, tortured and forced to endure gruelling conditions. 'There were times when I went to sleep and hoped I wouldn't wake up the next day,' he told The Sun. 'Only thoughts of my family kept me going and stopped me from ending it all.'

He was released last December thanks to a joint effort between advocacy groups and the United Nations. 'I didn't believe I was actually free until the plane was in the air. When I touched down at Heathrow, I wanted to kiss the ground,' he recalled of the ordeal. 'I've spent a total of five years in jail, and I'm determined not to waste a single second of my life now.'

Was Lee Andrews 'Inspired' by Albert Douglas' Arrest?

A businessman acquainted with Andrews said he might have read about Douglas' story and used it as inspiration. 'Lee is the type of person to read a story and then imagine it into reality,' the source told The Sun.

'There are lots of similarities between their stories. 'Lee could easily have made this all up based on Albert's story, as it's been in the UK press recently, and just be hiding out.'

Lee Andrews' Dad and Wife Confirm He's Under Arrest

Price maintains that her husband is still missing, and Andrews' father had clarified the kidnapping claim. 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped, but he is under arrest,' he told the Daily Mail. 'I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today. He is not at my house.'

Price revealed last Saturday that Andrews contacted her to confirm that he had been arrested. 'Because last night, they said, "They've taken two of my phones,"' she explained. '"They don't know I'm on this phone." And so he said, "I'll just let you know I've been arrested. If they ring you." He wrote a text quick. I mean, I'm hope he's all right, but I don't know.'

As the situation develops, the public remains divided. For now, the conflicting stories of a high-stakes kidnapping and an unexplained detention leave observers waiting for official confirmation from Emirati authorities. Until then, the case remains a subject of intense online speculation, with fans and sceptics alike awaiting further evidence to clarify exactly what happened to Lee Andrews.