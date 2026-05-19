Amazon recently released its new hockey romance series Off Campus, and viewers are now looking to learn more about its cast.

In the first season, Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) strikes a deal with Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli): Hannah helps him study, while Garrett plays her fake boyfriend to catch the attention of her crush, Justin.

Justin Kohl, a musician, is played by actor Josh Heuston.

Who Is Josh Heuston?

Josh Heuston is a 29-year-old Australian actor. He grew up in the Baulkham Hills area of Western Sydney with his mother and two younger sisters.

Heuston later pursued a double degree in commerce and science. His path into entertainment began unexpectedly. While working as a waiter at a Sydney fashion event, he was approached by a model scout, the actor told GQ Australia. Heuston decided to give modelling a try, and he became booked and busy.

According to GQ Australia, Heuston's first taste of acting was when he got cast in a music video for the indie band Super Cruel. The actor got obsessed with the idea of portraying a different character on screen and enrolled in acting classes.

He went on to appear in various projects, including the Australian teen drama series Dive Club, Netflix's Heartbreak High, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Heuston then gained further recognition after starring as Constantine Corrino in the HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy and Justin Kohl in Amazon's Off Campus.

'I had to do so many classes once I booked the role. I did singing, guitar, and piano lessons the whole way through filming,' Heuston shared.

Although Heuston played a main character in Off Campus, he will not be returning for Season 2. Series creator Louisa Levy said his character will be absent for now, though a return in the future remains possible.

'Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point. We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him [available] next season, but never say never,' she said.

While he won't be in Off Campus Season 2, Heuston is set to return in the second season of Dune: Prophecy.

Will Josh Heuston Play Xaden Riorson in Amazon's Fourth Wing Series?

Heuston is a popular fancast for Xaden Riorson in Amazon's upcoming Fourth Wing series, and he is also a fan of the books himself.

Speculation intensified after Heuston was seen reading Onyx Storm and updated his Instagram bio with a dragon emoji, leading fans to believe he may be involved in the fantasy adaptation.

When previously asked about the casting rumours, he said, 'You have to ask the scribes, I suppose.'

With Off Campus now streaming on Prime Video, speculation has continued. Heuston recently told People, 'The books are amazing, and I love fantasy and everything involved in that genre so who knows?'

He then told Brit + Co, 'I've said it before, we'll leave it up to the scribes, I suppose, or the writers, however you wanna say that.'

When asked if he's interested in diving into romantasy, Heuston told CinemaBlend he is 'open to doing things in general.'

Fourth Wing will be adapted into a series by Amazon, with Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan serving as executive producer through his production company, Outlier Society. There is no confirmed cast yet for the upcoming series.