Tom Hardy will not return to the hit series 'Mobland', with recent reports revealing his working relationship with producers had become increasingly strained. The actor reportedly had issues with the show's producers, but the reason for his axing goes far beyond that.

Recent reports revealed that working with Hardy has not always been easy, a pattern that stretches back years, most notably to his turbulent experience on the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' alongside Charlize Theron.

Other Reasons Tom Hardy Was Fired From 'Mobland' Revealed

Variety was first to report that Hardy will not return to future episodes of 'Mobland'. The actor wrapped up filming for Season 2 in March, but he will no longer film future episodes as his character, Harry Da Souza. Hardy reportedly got into disagreements with show executive producer Jezz Butterworth, as well as 101 Studios.

Hardy had also been chronically late on set and frequently asked to give notes on scripts. Over the span of two seasons, Hardy reportedly became disillusioned with the attention that other actors received on set.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron On-Set Feud

In 2015, Hardy starred in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' with Theron. Their project was a huge success, but fans had no idea how troubling things were on set. Five years later, Hardy sat down for an interview with The New York Times, where he shared details of their conflict and acknowledged what he should have done better for his co-star.

'I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That's something that can't be faked. I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion,' he said.

Around the same time, Theron also gave an interview and acknowledged that she might not have given Hardy enough empathy to truly understand what it must have felt like stepping into Mel Gibson's titular role. In hindsight, the actress said those were big shoes to fill and must have pressured Hardy to his core.

'That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, 'This is scary for you, and it's scary for me, too. Let's be nice to each other.' In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival,' she said.

Zoë Kravitz Weighed In On Her Co-Stars' Issues

Hardy and Theron's co-star, Zoë Kravitz, also weighed in on the on-set feud and said that Hardy had moments of frustration and anger on the set of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Theron also had her moments, but it was Hardy who really took his anger out on other people.

'But you know, in some ways, you also can't blame him, because a lot was being asked of these actors, and there were a lot of unanswered questions,' Kravitz said.

What Role Does Tom Hardy Play in 'Mobland'?

Hardy's Harry Da Souza character is known for being a street-smart, highly capable fixer and enforcer for the entire Harrigan crime family. His main role is to mitigate threats and clean up dangerous situations, including preventing gang wars.

Similar to his real-life persona, Harry is known for being calm under pressure, but he could also become terrifying when upset.