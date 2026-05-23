Dominique McElligott has 'mostly retired' from acting and turned down an invitation to return for the final season of The Boys, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed this week in Los Angeles, reviving online rumours that the Irish star quit the industry after alleged on‑set bullying.

Read more The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Blood and Bone White House Assault Delivers Massive Casualties The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Blood and Bone White House Assault Delivers Massive Casualties

For two seasons, viewers have been asking why McElligott's character, Queen Maeve, vanished from the Prime Video hit following the explosive end of season three. For those who lost track, Maeve was last seen sacrificing herself to stop the armed supes at Vought Tower, apparently dying in the blast. It was later revealed that she had survived and gone into hiding, a neat narrative exit that left the door open for a comeback that, in the end, never happened.

Kripke, speaking to awards outlet Gold Derby, said he had actively tried to bring McElligott back for the final chapter. 'I would have loved to have had Maeve. I was in conversation with Dom. We still email once in a while,' he said. 'She's mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn't work out.' According to Kripke, the exchange was cordial and practical rather than dramatic. 'It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, "If we wrote it, would you do it?" And she's like, "I'm kind of out of it, and I'm busy, and unfortunately I can't, but send everyone my love." That was sort of it.'

That simple explanation, though, has collided with a very different narrative that has been circulating in corners of The Boys fandom for two years.

Eric Kripke revelou que tentou trazer Dominique McElligott de volta como Rainha Maeve na 5ª temporada de “The Boys”:



“Conversei com a Dominique. Ela está praticamente aposentada da atuação, e a agenda dela não encaixou. Eu perguntei: ‘Se escrevêssemos algo, você toparia… pic.twitter.com/w30N86tflS — Séries em Cena (@seriesemcena) May 20, 2026

Rumours Around McElligott and Life on The Boys Set

In 2024 a pseudonymous insider account on X, @Vought_HQ, began sharing what it claimed were behind‑the‑scenes details from The Boys set. The account, which framed itself as having contacts in the production, alleged that McElligott was bullied during filming and suggested that this treatment pushed her out of the industry.

The claims focused on her working relationship with Antony Starr, who plays Homelander. 'A former actor of the show I spoke with regularly told me he bullied Dominique relentlessly and would be very inappropriate with the female guest stars,' @Vought_HQ wrote, adding that they would not name their source because 'it's not fair to reveal them without permission.'

A long running rumor claimed Antony Starr bullied Queen Maeve actress, Dominique McElligott so badly on set that she chose to leave ‘The Boys.’



Now creator Eric Kripke says he actually wanted Queen Maeve back for Season 5.



“She’s mostly retired from acting and her schedule… pic.twitter.com/Hmi9d7bavz — Movie Moments Analyst (@Movies_analyst) May 21, 2026

In a separate post, the same account expanded on the allegation. 'I was told by someone in costumes that Antony Starr bullied McElligott so bad that she left the industry and would always fly back home instead of being with the cast because of him.' It painted a picture of an actor increasingly detached from the ensemble, preferring distance to downtime with colleagues.

None of that has been corroborated. The Tab, which revisited the story after Kripke's recent comments, said it had been unable to verify any of the bullying claims. Neither Starr nor McElligott has addressed the rumours publicly, and there is no independent documentation backing up the anonymous accusations. Starr has been approached for comment, but as of publication there has been no response. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

A Silent Exit

McElligott's withdrawal has been unusually complete for a performer who fronted a global streaming hit. According to public credits, The Boys was her last screen role. She has not announced a formal retirement, but Kripke's description of her as 'mostly retired from acting' matches what fans have seen: no new projects, no convention circuit, no visible presence on social media.

That silence has fed speculation. In an industry where cast members often leverage a breakout role into a flurry of appearances, her decision to disappear from view is striking. Supporters have tried to read between the lines of Kripke's remarks, weighing his emphasis on a 'friendly, non-controversial' parting against the darker version retailed by anonymous insiders.

What we are left with is a clash between an official narrative that sounds mundanely adult an actor whose priorities have shifted, politely turning down a job and an unverified story of workplace hostility severe enough to drive a woman out of her profession. Without McElligott's own account, it is impossible to know where the truth sits.

Kripke's comments at least confirm that the production was open to her return and that bridges, from his vantage point, were not burned. 'We still email once in a while,' he said, suggesting an ongoing, if low‑key, relationship. That does not settle the question of what McElligott experienced on set, but it does complicate the more dramatic fan theories that she cut off all contact.

The actress who once stood shoulder to shoulder with Homelander on Vought's fictional stage has chosen a very different kind of visibility: none at all. The Tab closes its piece with a hopeful aside that she is 'living her best, private life.' It is a small, almost wistful line, and perhaps the only one in this story that is both speculative and genuinely generous.

If the allegations around McElligott are ever to move beyond rumour, that will require people with names, not burner accounts, and documents, not DMs. Until then, Queen Maeve's exit from The Boys and McElligott's quiet exit from acting remains framed by what others say about her, while she stays resolutely, maybe deliberately, unheard.