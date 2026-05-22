Nicki Minaj's latest MAGA-era cameo collided with aerospace reality on Thursday, when the rapper appeared at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica Beach, Texas, only for Elon Musk's much-hyped Starship V3 launch to be called off minutes before lift-off.

The event had been billed as another dramatic step in SpaceX's Starship campaign, a programme that has already seen 11 integrated flight tests, at least seven of which ended in explosions, loss of vehicle, uncontrolled re-entry or other mission-ending failures.

Against that backdrop, SpaceX tried to inject some pop gloss into the proceedings, drafting in Minaj as a star guest and leaning into her 2012 hit 'Starships' as a marketing hook.

On X, the platform Musk owns, the company posted: 'Starships are meant to fly,' a wink at Minaj's chart-topping single, just before the uncrewed launch of the massive Starship V3 was abandoned.

OMG, Nicki Minaj is at Starbase for the Starship V3 launch 😂



Nicki: "Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything you're doing for humanity.” pic.twitter.com/CMMciXaAIC — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 21, 2026

The timing was unforgiving. Instead of images of the world's most powerful rocket soaring into the atmosphere, viewers were left watching a scrubbed countdown and a stranded celebrity endorsement.

Musk later told followers the attempt had been halted because of 'a malfunctioning hydraulic pin' on part of the launch tower. 'If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow at 5:30 CT,' he posted, promising a rapid do-over.

Nothing in those assurances changes the fact that Thursday's outing, in purely visual political terms, looked like a flop.

The hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place did not retract.



If that can be fixed tonight, there will be another launch attempt tomorrow at 5:30 CT. https://t.co/DJAdvDYQpH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2026

SpaceX, Nicki Minaj And A Starship That Wouldn't Fly

The optics were always going to be carefully choreographed. Minaj, who has spent the past year actively courting the MAGA movement, arrived at Starbase in a Starship-branded T-shirt and was promptly ushered in front of SpaceX's in-house cameras.

Staffers interviewing her on-site gushed over her presence and merch, turning what had been pitched as a cutting-edge engineering moment into more of a branded crossover.

Minaj, for her part, stuck closely to the script. 'Major shoutout to Elon. Thank you for everything you're doing for humanity,' she said, in remarks broadcast on Musk's platform. It was uncritical, almost devotional language, neatly aligned with the billionaire's own self-styled role as civilisation's last-ditch technologist.

The trouble is that humanity, or at least Musk's slice of it, is still grappling with the brute physics involved.

Starship remains a work in progress, as the test record makes plain. SpaceX insists that the high failure rate is the price of rapid innovation, but seven major mishaps out of 11 integrated flight tests is a striking statistic for a vehicle that has been repeatedly sold as the future of low-cost access to space.

Thursday's aborted attempt adds another awkward chapter as Musk edges towards taking SpaceX public. The company's initial public offering, reportedly slated for next month on the Nasdaq, has already prompted giddy speculation that it could push Musk, already considered the world's richest man, towards becoming the first trillionaire.

Public markets, however, are not always kind to overpromises, particularly when they unfold live in front of millions and end with a grounded rocket and a stranded pop star.

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MAGA Rapper Nicki Minaj Deepens Her Trumpworld Ties

If the Starship launch faltered, Minaj's political pivot shows no sign of losing momentum. The self-styled 'Queen of Rap,' now 43, moved decisively into pro-Trump territory in mid‑2025 when she publicly endorsed the 79‑year‑old president.

Since then, she has escalated those ties, aligning herself with a movement that many in mainstream entertainment still treat warily.

She has shared stages with some of MAGA's most fervent organisers. In December, she appeared at Turning Point's AmericaFest alongside Erika Kirk, widow of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The following month, she travelled to Washington, where she was filmed holding hands with Trump onstage at a White House summit, beaming as if it were a victory lap rather than an election warm‑up.

In an interview earlier this month with Time, Minaj made clear she is prepared to go further for the MAGA cause as the US midterm elections approach. She said she would 'do whatever it is' Trump asks of her to support the effort, casting herself as a celebrity outlier who might encourage others in her industry to follow.

'Many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don't say it,' she told the magazine. 'Sometimes, you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change.'

When the countdown stops and the rocket never leaves the pad, the message looks less like 'meant to fly' and more like a reminder that gravity, in both physics and politics, still has the final word.