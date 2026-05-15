The Boys Season 5 hurtled towards its finale this week as episode seven landed on Prime Video, where viewers watched in shock as Homelander brutally killed fan favourite Frenchie in New York, a twist that creator Erik Kripke has now defended while teasing a ruthless Boys Season 5 ending in episode eight.

Speaking after the episode aired, Kripke argued that the death was necessary to give the final season real consequences, even as fans flooded social media, accusing the show of going too far.

Boys Season 5 has been under scrutiny from its opening episodes, with long-time viewers divided over the pacing and tone of what has always been billed as the show's final chapter. Some praised the series for doubling down on political satire and gore, while others worried the story was meandering with too many characters and not enough payoff. It is against that uneasy backdrop that Frenchie, one of the only genuinely decent people in this universe of super-powered narcissists and grifters, was suddenly removed from the board.

Kripke, speaking to Polygon, did not shy away from the controversy. He framed Frenchie's death as the cost of making any victory over Homelander feel remotely earned.

'You can't have a shot at victory unless it costs your heroes something really hard,' he said, calling back to the fantasy epics he clearly sees as a benchmark. He singled out The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones as examples of stories that force their protagonists to trade lives and innocence for any progress at all.

There is a certain blunt logic to that comparison. Frenchie has, for years, been the moral ballast of The Boys: a killer trying to be kinder, the character most ready to shoulder guilt and least inclined to shrug off collateral damage. Removing him this close to the end of Boys Season 5 is a way of signalling that the final battle will not be won with clever plans and last-minute rescues alone. In Kripke's words, 'For narrative momentum, your heroes have to pay a steep price – because that's how it works in the real world.'

That last line is doing a lot of work. The Boys is not a realist drama. It is a series in which a man can laser a jet from the sky with his eyes and a corporation can spin mass murder into a product launch. But the show has always claimed emotional realism, at least in how it treats power and trauma. Killing Frenchie feels like Kripke doubling down on that claim, insisting that no amount of audience affection can protect a character once he becomes the emotional centre of the group.

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It also throws Kimiko into an even sharper spotlight. Kripke has deliberately left the impact of Frenchie's death on her 'up in the air' for now, saying viewers will only really understand it in the finale. That is a risky choice. Their relationship has been one of the rare tender threads in a story otherwise crowded with fascists, corporate sociopaths and Internet trolls. To pull it tight and then cut it, without immediately showing Kimiko's response, is a deliberate act of cruelty by the writers, but also a statement of intent about where Boys Season 5 is heading.

Kripke did at least share a glimpse of how the writers have always imagined Kimiko and Frenchie's dynamic behind the scenes. 'A running joke for us was she probably says fucking awful shit to Frenchie all the time, and he never just passes it on,' he told Polygon. Giving her a voice this season, he said, was partly about finally letting that imagined filth and humour reach the audience. 'Part of the notion of giving her a filthy mouth was we figured that's how she always would've probably expressed herself. Kimiko is really funny. Even before she had a voice, she was funny. She has such a big heart and can be scary. We were just trying to get all of those same colours into somebody who could speak.'

Boys Season 5 Finale: Kripke Warns Fans To 'Brace' For More Loss

If Frenchie's death felt like the ceiling for many viewers, Kripke warns it may only be the floor. He has openly hinted that more regular characters could die in the finale, describing the last episode as a story about moving forward while 'carrying loss.' That phrase sounds almost gentle until you remember what this show counts as loss.

The creator's argument is straightforward, even if it will not calm everyone down. In his view, a final showdown with Homelander that leaves the core cast mostly intact simply would not ring true. If the stakes are global fascism and super-powered authoritarianism, then a neat, low-casualty escape would undercut five seasons' worth of moral panic about what supes can do when left unchecked.

How it feels watching The Boys and a guy with dog powers and a girl with cat powers sniff eachothers ass for like 49 seconds when there's ONE episode left to go in the entire series pic.twitter.com/H5mniosDsO — autist (@litteralyme0) May 14, 2026

How Boys Season 5 Is Reshaping Its Own Legacy

The row over Frenchie's death lands on top of existing grumbles about Boys Season 5, but it also seems likely to reshape how the season is remembered once the finale is released.

If Kripke delivers a last episode that justifies these losses, the early complaints about pacing may look more like slow-burn groundwork. If he does not, the backlash to Frenchie's death will harden into something more permanent.

Nothing about the finale's exact plot or release timing beyond 'one episode left' has been officially confirmed. What is clear from Kripke's comments is that the show has no intention of backing away from its most brutal instincts now.