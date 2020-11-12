White House will soon undergo another transition and will become home to a new family. A tradition that has been followed during the change of residents in the Oval Office is that the outgoing first family invites the would-be first family and shows them around the house which is the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States.

While the upcoming transition between Donald Trump and Joe Biden's family isn't expected to go smoothly as Trump has refused to concede in the presidential elections, a former first family is recalling the fun they had showing the new family around the house.

Former US first daughter Jenna Bush Hager recently recalled the time when her family were the residents of the White House and welcomed the Obamas to show them around their new home. While the then-president and first lady, George W Bush and Lara Bush, accompanied Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the then first daughters Jenna Bush and Barbara Bush enjoyed some quality time with Malia Obama and Sasha Obama.

Jenna took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from the day, noting that she had a lot of fun telling Malia and Sasha about the hiding spots and interesting things about the White House.

"Twelve years ago (!!!) today—I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in DC to show the next residents of this house their new home," the news presenter wrote in the caption.

The 38-year-old further recalled teaching fun things to Malia and Sasha, who at the time were 10-year-old and seven-year-old, respectively.

"Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs. Twelve years! PS I love my 'teacher outfit' it makes me nostalgic for that time," Jenna added in the caption.

One of the photos shared by Jenna shows her standing on the White House balcony with Malia and Sasha. Another picture captures the moment when the young girls try sliding down the banister while Jenna, Barbara, and Lara watch them from the top of the hallway.

The sweet throwback pictures quickly went viral, with people suggesting POTUS Donald Trump do the same and ensure a peaceful transition of power. Like Trump, George Bush too was a Republican and the power was being transferred to Democrat Barack Obama.

Jenna recently spoke about her memories with Malia and Sasha Obama and said that she and her sister Barbara "loved" the moment when they passed the first-daughter torch to the duo. During an episode of The Dr. Oz Show last month, the "Today" co-host said: "We gave them a tour of the White House. We showed them what was our bedrooms, which was going to become their bedrooms. We just had such a beautiful day because, really, we have so much more in common than what divides us — especially the kids."

While Jenna and Barbara were in college when they were first daughters of the US, they had been more in the White House when they were little girls, and their grandfather George H.W. Bush was president.

"We saw ourselves in those precious little girls because when our grandfather become president, we were their age (Malia and Sasha). So we knew what was magical about the White House," Jenna noted.