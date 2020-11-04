Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset, served free meals to voters in his home state Georgia on Tuesday, to try to liven up people's spirits. Instead, he got reprimanded by Gwinnett County officials for his thoughtful deed.

The 28-year-old musician teamed up with The Lincoln Project for the initiative. They stopped by three polling locations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties to hand out free meals to voters waiting in line.

Want to meet @OffsetYRN?



Well, heâ€™s at Ficketts Elementary today at 2:30p and William Walker Rec Center at 3:30p â€” both in Atlanta, GA.



Take some selfies. Vote. Oh, and get some free @sluttyVeganATL.



ðŸ´â€â˜ ï¸ pic.twitter.com/E4a3eQfXxK November 3, 2020

The Migos rapper chartered a couple of food trucks to serve free hot meals. These include The Slutty Vegan and Big Dave's food trucks.

@offsetyrn is driving around Atlanta & giving out FREE Slutty Vegan while you wait to VOTE!



Next stop is:

Fickett Elementary School

3935 Rux Rd SW

Atlanta, GA



Then weâ€™re headed to:

William Walker Rec center

2405 Fairburn Rd SW

Atlanta, GA



Happy Voting day! ðŸ—³#electionday pic.twitter.com/5kfjiMv7IC November 3, 2020

Videos shared on social media showed the "Ric Flair Drip" spitter inside The Slutty Vegan food truck preparing and handing out veggie burgers and sandwiches. He had a white mask on, a hat, and an apron. He even cheered at the crowd outside to show his excitement.

However, things did not go smoothly as The Lincoln Project revealed in a follow-up tweet. Gwinnett County officials threatened Offset in what was deemed as "voter intimidation and discrimination."

"We've been working in Georgia with@OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett's voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by@gwinnettgov. This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like," reads the tweet.

Weâ€™ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnettâ€™s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov.



This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

The "Father of 4" singer chimed in and said that he was "only trying to show some love" to the voters during the U.S. election day.

"Smh we got it done anyway & supported a lot of people," he tweeted.

@gwinnetgov I was just trying to show some love to the Nawf with @NateJNesbitt on election day smh we got it done anyway & supported a lot of people https://t.co/vUJfnrgCxF — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 3, 2020

Fans also thanked the songwriter for his help during Tuesday's election in Atlanta. One fan wrote, "You were a blessing to a lot of people today! Thank you for caring and taking time to be there for your community" and another commented, "Y'all are doing great. Be proud of the impact y'all are having on the community."

Gwinnett County has yet to respond to reports that Offset got into trouble with its officials. It is unclear if he was really threatened for handing out free meals or for possibly disturbing the peace. Ther rapper also used a bullhorn to tell the crowd about his excitement to vote for the first time at the U.S. elections.