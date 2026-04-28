The Trump administration has issued a directive that could transform an honest answer at a US visa interview into grounds for permanent exclusion from the United States.

A State Department cable marks the latest effort by the administration to severely limit asylum applications, with prospective visa holders asked if they fear returning to their home country. A 'yes' could see their temporary visa denied. The directive applies to non-immigrant visas, the category covering tourists, students, H-1B tech workers, seasonal workers, and business executives, meaning its reach is immediate and vast. For millions of people worldwide who hold a well-founded fear of persecution but have not yet reached American soil, the new policy closes off one of the last remaining legal doorways into the country.

The Two Questions That Could End an Application

The mechanism is direct. The directive instructs consular officers to pause an interview if an applicant does not affirm certain points, and to then ask two explicit questions: 'Have you experienced harm or mistreatment in your country of nationality or last habitual residence?' and 'Do you fear harm or mistreatment in returning to your country of nationality?'

The cable justifies the change by stating: 'The high number of aliens claiming asylum in the United States indicates that many aliens misrepresent this intention to consular officers in the visa application process and at US ports of entry.' The administration cites Executive Order 14161, signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office in January 2025, as the legal authority underpinning the stepped‑up screening.

The scale of impact is significant. In fiscal year 2024, the State Department issued nearly 11 million non‑immigrant visas, and the directive applies to all applicants seeking temporary entry.

Scoop: The Trump administration is taking new measures to block potential asylum seekers, per a State Dept cable. Visa applicants are now required to answer whether they fear returning home. If they answer yes, they don't get a visa pic.twitter.com/D0HZKIQspo — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) April 28, 2026

A Legal Trap: Honesty Punished, Dishonesty Criminalised

What critics identify as the directive's most damaging dimension is the impossible position it places on the most vulnerable applicants. The State Department's stated aim is to prevent fraud, but the directive could filter out genuine victims of persecution before they ever board a plane: domestic abuse survivors who fear returning to an abuser, journalists who have received death threats, members of persecuted religious minorities.

The cable frames the change as an effort to stop people who say one thing to a consular officer and then attempt to claim asylum after arrival, but it does not alter the separate legal rule that asylum claims must be considered regardless of how someone entered the country. Under US law and the 1951 Refugee Convention, asylum is a protection available to foreign nationals already in the United States or at its borders who meet the international definition of a refugee, a person unable or unwilling to return home due to past persecution or a well‑founded fear of future persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Congress incorporated this definition into US immigration law in the Refugee Act of 1980.

The collision between those established protections and the new screening regime creates an acute legal snare. If an applicant admits fear, they are denied a visa. If they deny fear to obtain a visa, they will have made a material misrepresentation to a federal officer, a crime that carries a permanent bar from the United States. The directive offers no safe harbour for either outcome.

Part of a Sweeping Architecture of Restriction

The 28 April directive is the latest layer in a rapidly expanding system of immigration barriers constructed since the start of 2026.

On 14 January 2026, the State Department suspended immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries, with the department stating: 'The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people. Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.'

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Presidential Proclamation 10998, which took effect on 1 January 2026, fully or partially suspended entry and visa issuance to nationals of 39 countries, and to individuals travelling on travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority.

Student visa refusal rates have meanwhile climbed sharply: the global refusal rate for F‑1 student visas reached 35 per cent in 2025, up from 31 per cent in 2024. In Africa, the average stands at 64 per cent, with Somalia and Sierra Leone reaching 90 to 91 per cent.

The fear‑screening questions add a further filter on top of all of that, applied now at the very first stage of any visa interview, worldwide. The State Department has not publicly addressed how consular officers are expected to distinguish between applicants with fraudulent intent and those with a genuine, legally recognised fear of persecution. The question of who bears the cost of that ambiguity has a clear answer: the applicant does.