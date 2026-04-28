For the first time in modern American history, a sitting president's portrait is set to grace a US government travel document, and critics say the move represents more than a quirky commemorative redesign. To them, it is a warning sign: an official symbol of the United States being turned into a vehicle for one man's personal brand.

The US State Department announced on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, a limited-edition passport redesign featuring the portrait of President Donald Trump to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the commemorative documents scheduled for release this summer ahead of the July celebration. The announcement has ignited a fierce national debate about the boundaries between statecraft and self-promotion, one that historians say the United States has never had reason to have before.

The Design: A President Superimposed Over the Founding Documents

The mock-ups are striking. They show President Trump's image on the inside cover, superimposed over the Declaration of Independence and an American flag, accompanied by his signature in gold. The portrait is drawn from Trump's second inaugural photograph, a formal, stern-faced image, overlaid on the preamble of the nation's founding text.

A more traditional patriotic image, a detail from John Trumbull's painting Declaration of Independence, is reserved for the back cover. It remains unclear how many passports will be issued or whether a recipient will have to specifically request the 'specially designed' version.

According to a government source who provided The Bulwark with colour photographs of the redesign, the State Department is planning a 'limited run' of 25,000 Trump-emblazoned passports. The source indicated, at the time of the original report, that the new design was still awaiting final approval, though the State Department subsequently confirmed the plans publicly.

SCOOP — The State Department is unveiling a limited-edition passport redesign for America250 featuring images of Donald Trump, the Declaration of Independence and the founding fathers.



Take a look: pic.twitter.com/KZbKuLjW5L — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) April 28, 2026

The Official Statement And The Silent Omission

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott offered a carefully worded confirmation. 'As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US Passports to commemorate this historic occasion,' Pigott said, adding that 'these passports will feature customised artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the US Passport the most secure documents in the world.'

Notably absent from Pigott's statement was any direct mention of the Trump portrait itself. The Bulwark reached out to both the State Department and the White House for comment, was asked for a deadline extension whilst the department was 'looking into' the inquiry, and granted additional time. The passports will be available to any American citizen who applies at the Washington Passport Agency, coinciding with national Independence Day festivities in July.

Experts in passport history have been unequivocal in their assessments. Edward Kolla, a professor at Georgetown University and an expert on the history of passports, told The Bulwark that the decision to include the image of the president is 'wacky', noting that no modern US passport has featured the image of a sitting president, and that no foreign passport has featured 'the head of state of any country'. American passports are traditionally issued in the name of the secretary of state, not the president.

COMING SOON: Limited-edition U.S. passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. pic.twitter.com/GYiBtSF22L — Department of State (@StateDept) April 28, 2026

A Pattern of Presidential Branding on Government Property

The passport redesign does not exist in isolation. It forms part of a broader and accelerating pattern of Trump's image and name appearing across federal property and government-issued materials since the start of his second term.

Trump's signature is set to appear on future US currency; large banners bearing his likeness have appeared on federal buildings; a new government website for prescription drugs, TrumpRx.gov, has been launched; a new 'Trump class' of battleships has been announced; and his name has been placed on both the US Institute of Peace and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which is now slated to close for two years for renovation.

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The Treasury Department has been preparing to produce coins featuring Trump's image, both a controversial $1 coin intended for general circulation and an 'as large as possible' commemorative gold coin, while the National Park Service has embossed Trump's face on its park passes, all justified as part of the 250th anniversary celebration. Democratic senators, led by Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, have cited a congressional prohibition on minting any circulating or collectible coin with the likeness or signature of a sitting president, arguing that 'the signature of the sitting President may not appear on any United States currency or security'.

Nine Democratic senators have written to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urging him to reject the Trump coin and avoid the appearance of a 'cult of personality'. The passport announcement now adds another front to that argument.

'American history is being subordinated to Trump's cult of personality,' critics have argued, pointing to a landscape in which the president's face appears 'next to George Washington on America250-themed National Parks passes; alongside Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt on giant banners hanging from federal buildings; on a $1 coin under consideration by the US Treasury.'

The State Department has not indicated whether the 25,000 commemorative passports will be the extent of the Trump-portrait print run, or whether the design could be expanded in scope as the summer celebrations unfold. What is clear is that when millions of Americans next hand their travel documents to a customs official at a foreign border, some of them will be presenting a booklet bearing the face of a president who is, at that moment, still in office, a thing that has never happened before.