The Fundamental Right to American citizenship is hanging by a thread as the US Supreme Court prepares to rule on the impact of Donald Trump's Immigration Policies.

On his first day back in the Oval Office in 2025, President Trump signed a transformative executive order designed to block automatic citizenship for children born on US soil to undocumented parents. This legal earthquake, now known as Trump v. Barbara, challenges the century-old 'jus soli' (right of the soil) tradition.

Trump argues that the 14th Amendment birthright citizenship clause has been 'misapplied' for decades, claiming that the original intent was never to facilitate what he calls 'birth tourism'.

As the Trump administration's 2025 immigration executive order faces its final hurdle, the world is watching to see whether the United States will abandon one of its most defining legal pillars.

Newspapers once answered reader questions about the Fourteenth Amendment—and archives show that the Trump administration is challenging “a settled consensus that has been reinforced across American law and culture,” Lawrence Glickman argues: https://t.co/Tm4zyWzq2L — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 28, 2026

The legal fight, known as Trump v. Barbara, turns on a sentence many Americans have long regarded as settled. The amendment says that all persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to its jurisdiction, are citizens. That plain reading has survived wars, political panics and more than a century of constitutional argument.

Trump's Reading Of The 14th Amendment Meets A Real Test

A decisive 1898 case largely cemented the modern understanding that babies born on US soil are citizens. Trump's administration, though, has argued that the amendment was meant only to protect former slaves, not the children of people who are not legally and permanently tied to the country.

It is a strikingly narrow interpretation, and one that would cut hard against the way birthright citizenship has been understood in public life and law alike.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the court the administration's reinterpretation was justified by unchecked immigration and what he described as 'birth tourism.' That phrase is politically potent because it sounds vivid and faintly scandalous, which is often the point. The harder question is whether it can do the work of constitutional reasoning.

At a broader level, the case is not only about the US. It also reflects a broader unease over migration, residency, and the terms on which states decide who belongs. Citizenship may look like a technical legal status on paper, but in practice it governs the right to stay, to work, to study and to live without the constant threat of removal.

Trump Issues New Policy on The "Dreamer" Act That Puts Americans First - Illegal Aliens Are Furious https://t.co/xVVxPT4XwN — The Free Press Review (@ZuckerbergRpt) April 28, 2026

The law has long recognised two main routes to citizenship at birth. One is parentage, known as jus sanguinis, or right of blood. The other is birthplace, or jus soli, right of the soil. English common law leaned heavily towards the second approach, which is why countries such as the US and New Zealand once treated almost everyone born within their territory as citizens.

Trump Case Throws New Zealand Law Into Sharp Relief

New Zealand no longer does. From 1948 until 2005, it largely followed the same jus soli tradition. Then it shifted to a hybrid model of jus sanguinis, bringing it closer to Australia and the UK by restricting automatic citizenship according to parental status.

That change matters more than it first appears. A child born in New Zealand to parents born elsewhere does not automatically become a citizen, and the legal consequences can linger. If governments later tighten immigration definitions, people born and raised in a country can still find themselves on shakier ground than they assumed, especially around education, employment and the right to remain.

The issue has also surfaced in New Zealand's own institutions. The Immigration (Enhanced Risk Management) Amendment Bill would widen the state's power to remove long-term residents up to 20 years after residency was granted. That is not the same question as birthright citizenship, but it belongs to the same family of arguments about belonging, status and the state's appetite for revisiting settled lives.

Then there is the Waitangi Tribunal's 2025 report, which examined citizenship through the claim of John Ruddock, a Māori man born in Australia who became a New Zealand citizen by descent. His Australian-born children were not entitled to automatic New Zealand citizenship under the Citizenship Act 1977, which limits citizenship by descent to one generation. When he returned to New Zealand, he discovered his children had no legal right to remain.

The tribunal did not squarely decide the birthright question now before the US court. Still, it went straight to the deeper fault line.

It found the law failed to reflect Māori status as tangata whenua and neglected concepts such as whakapapa and ahi kā. More bluntly, it said the Crown had breached Article 3 of te Tiriti o Waitangi, which guaranteed Māori the 'rights and privileges of British subjects.' That leaves New Zealand with its own unresolved tension.

In the US, birthright citizenship carries the weight of slavery's legacy and constitutional repair. In New Zealand, citizenship has often been treated as a matter of statute and administration, even though the Tribunal's report suggests it touches older, deeper forms of connection to land, ancestry and community. The Trump case may be playing out in Washington, but the questions it sharpens are not remotely American only.

The administration's rhetoric regarding birth tourism justification is designed to frame birthright citizenship as a loophole being exploited by foreign nationals. By painting a picture of 'scandalous' arrivals intended solely to secure passports, the President has successfully mobilised his base. However, the economic impact of birthright citizenship is a double-edged sword; while the administration claims it drains resources, many economists argue that a shrinking pool of citizens will eventually lead to a labour crisis and reduced tax revenue.

The legal fight over US citizenship is not occurring in a vacuum. It mirrors a global trend where states are increasingly asserting their power to decide who belongs. Whether in the halls of the Supreme Court or the debates of the Beehive in New Zealand, the definition of a 'citizen' is becoming increasingly narrow, leaving millions of people on 'shakier ground' than they ever imagined.