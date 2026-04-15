The US Supreme court has prevented a federal judge from pursuing contempt proceedings against the Trump administration's deportation flights. The case involves an ongoing legal battle and involvement in controversial deportation flights carried out by Trump administration officials.

US District Judge James Boasberg was ordered to end his probe on why the Trump administration failed to return a plane carrying Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers headed to El Salvador despite a court order to do so.

US Court of Appeals Halt Contempt Proceedings

In a 2-1 ruling passed on Tuesday, 14 April, the US Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia Circuit terminated a probe led by Chief US District Judge James Boasberg. The investigation sought to identify if the officials of the Trump administration violated a court order by consenting to the deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants in March last year.

This is the second time that Judge Boasberg's efforts to pursue criminal contempt proceedings against Kristi Noem and other senior officials was blocked by the US Court of Appeals.

What Are the Contempt Proceedings About?

The contempt proceedings of the Trump administration centre on two flights full of Venezuelan migrants and asylum seekers bound for EL Salvador that departed the US despite a temporary deportation.

The Judge flagged issues about two deportation flights and stated that the Trump administration officials may have acted in 'bad faith' by failing to comply with the restraining order directives while the planes were airborne.

Did Boasberg Overstep His Authority?

The US Court of Appeals are investigating if Judge Boasberg overstepped his authority by launching contempt proceedings against the Trump administration officials who conducted the deportation flights.

Judge Neomi Rao of the Court of Appeals, points out that the original order lacked sufficient grounds to justify criminal contempt charges and did not explicitly prohibit handing over Venezuelan migrants into EL Salvador custody.

The US Supreme Court Shuts Down Testimonies

The latest ruling that halted the contempt proceedings shuts down any chance to compel testimony from senior executive branch officials. The appeals court interpret these testimonies as unwarranted intrusion into the executive branch powers, particularly in matters involving immigration enforcement and foreign relations.

The deportations were actually enforced under a rarely invoked Alien Enemies Act of 1798. This ancient law grants the US president sweeping authority to detain or deport migrants from hostile countries. The administration's officials insist that the Venezuelan migrants in the deportation flights were linked to gang and criminal activities.

Probable Cause for Contempt Proceedings

Judge Boasberg insisted that he found probable cause to pursue contempt proceedings and suggested that the Trump administration knowingly disregarded his temporary restraining order in March 2025.

Boasberg's probe was part of a wider legal challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which accused the Trump administration officials of unlawfully deporting migrants without due process.

Judge J. Michelle Childs, a US circuit judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, also warned that halting Boasberg's investigation could destabilise judicial oversight and weaken the court's ability to enforce court orders. This issue of halting the contempt proceedings has created a bitter divide between the appeals court panel members as well.