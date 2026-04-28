In the wake of a dramatic security incident that shook Washington, a senior Republican senator on Monday announced plans to introduce legislation that would authorise hundreds of millions of federal dollars for the controversial construction of President Donald Trump's $400 million ballroom at the White House. The proposal, put forward by Senator Lindsey Graham, has further inflamed debates over presidential security, legal authority and the use of public funds for a project originally touted as privately financed.

Republican lawmakers argue the new venue is vital to protect future presidential events on secure grounds, citing a recent shooting scare near a dinner attended by Trump. Critics, including Democratic lawmakers and historic preservation advocates, counter that the bill represents an unnecessary use of public funds and undermines established legislative oversight.

BREAKING: Lindsey Graham to introduce legislation to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money to build Trump’s ballroom. https://t.co/9Pqvo0XsTi — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 27, 2026

Republican Push for Funding Gains Traction After Security Scare

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Monday that he plans to introduce legislation authorising $400 million (approximately £295.5 million) in federal funding for the White House ballroom project. The bill would, in effect, direct taxpayer dollars to a venue that the White House had previously claimed would be financed largely through private donations and the president's own funds.

Graham and other Republican backers contend the funding is necessary not just for the ballroom itself but for associated security enhancements. He said the ballroom will incorporate infrastructure 'that is national security‑centric' and argued it would reduce the need for presidents to leave the White House grounds for large events. Graham has also floated the use of customs fees to help cover some of the cost.

The push comes shortly after a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton, a venue described by Trump and his allies as insecure for events involving officials in the presidential line of succession. Trump and his supporters have used the incident to reinvigorate calls for the ballroom's construction as a security necessity.

From Private Fundraising to Public Funding

When the ballroom project was first announced, the Trump administration maintained its intention to rely on private donors and Trump's own finances to cover most of the cost, repeatedly insisting that taxpayer money would not be needed. Reporting at the time noted that fundraising had begun, but the White House did not release a detailed accounting of donors or amounts raised.

The shift towards taxpayer funding represents a significant pivot. Graham's proposed legislation would authorise direct federal appropriations for the ballroom while also allowing some costs to be offset by customs fees and private contributions, he said.

Supporters of the bill say the combination of public and private funds will ensure the facility is completed efficiently while bolstering national security infrastructure. Critics argue that using taxpayer money for what they see as an elective and prestigious venue is inappropriate, especially given other pressing public spending needs and the administration's earlier pledge to rely on private financing.

Legal Challenges and Preservation Opposition

The ballroom project has been mired in legal and procedural challenges. In late 2025, the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit after demolition of the historic East Wing began, asserting that substantial alteration of the White House grounds required environmental and historic‑preservation review that had not been completed.

Federal courts have so far issued mixed rulings. A district court initially ordered a pause on parts of the project, but an appeals panel later allowed construction to resume while the case continues. The preservation group continues to contest the ballroom's legality and the process by which it was approved.

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In response to the shooting and the ongoing legal fight, the US Department of Justice has sought to pressure the National Trust to drop its lawsuit, arguing in a letter that the case 'endangers the lives of the president, his family and staff' and portraying the ballroom as a critical 'safe space' for high‑risk events. Preservationists have refused, maintaining that constitutional and statutory requirements remain unmet.

Political and Public Debate Intensifies

While many Republican lawmakers have rallied behind the legislation, including backing from senators such as Katie Britt and Eric Schmitt and House members Lauren Boebert and Randy Fine, Democrats have largely voiced opposition, framing the funding proposal as a misuse of taxpayer resources.

The issue has nonetheless drawn some bipartisan comments. Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat, has publicly acknowledged that a secure venue for large presidential events could be beneficial, though he has not endorsed the specific funding proposal and his openness is not representative of broader party support.