Donald Trump's recent remarks about his marriage to Melania Trump have been described as awkward and cringey by his critics. On Tuesday, the president gave a speech as his wife and King Charles looked on.

Trump's recent comments about his marriage to Melania came on the heels of a controversy involving Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host called the First Lady an 'expectant widow' two days before the White House shooting incident that led to the arrest of a suspect charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

Trump Jokes About His Marriage and Age

SEE IT: Trump just cracked an awkward, cringey joke about his marriage, and Melania's facial expressions are telling.



Can you imagine being so incapable of normal human warmth that you turn a ceremony with a King into a stand-up set about your failing marriage? pic.twitter.com/Hd3eCZz4aq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 28, 2026

During his recent outing with King Charles, Trump talked about a couple whose marriage lasted over six decades. He then turned to Melania to apologise and say that they cannot, unfortunately, reach such a milestone because they are an age-gap couple.

The Trumps have been married for 21 years. An additional 39 years into their marriage would mean that Trump would already be 118 years old by then, and Melania would be 95 years old. So, Trump was actually being realistic with what he said. However, critics believe that his timing was off.

'Trump just cracked an awkward, cringey joke about his marriage, and Melania's facial expressions are telling. Can you imagine being so incapable of normal human warmth that you turn a ceremony with a King into a stand-up set about your failing marriage?' X user CalltoActivism captioned the video.

Netizens React to Trump's Joke

If the person standing right next to you looks uncomfortable, that’s usually your cue to pivot, not double down. — Gracious (@GreatGraceB) April 28, 2026

'If the person standing right next to you looks uncomfortable, that's usually your cue to pivot, not double down,' one person wrote.

The King is cringing in his seat, why in God's name did the British Government arrange this visit..on all levels the Turd is humiliating himself to the world....sorry America.. — Dave Rowland (@daverowlan9) April 28, 2026

'The King is cringing in his seat, why in God's name did the British Government arrange this visit...on all levels the t*** is humiliating himself to the world....sorry America...' another person wrote.

Trump leaves no occasion to embarrass his core MAGA supporters — Finally Did it 💫 (@Finallydiditonx) April 28, 2026

'Trump leaves no occasion to embarrass his core MAGA supporters,' a third person commented.

Jimmy Kimmel's Joke

Some critics also accused Trump of being biased because he and his wife criticised Kimmel following the latter's 'expectant widow' remarks, but he was able to tease Melania on camera. One X user believes that Kimmel's joke was taken out of context because he was simply talking about the couple's age gap.

I took it as a joke about his age… you know, the same thing that Kimmel did. — wake up America 🚨🆘🚨 (@SCoatesMusic) April 28, 2026

'I took it as a joke about his age... you know, the same thing that Kimmel did,' she wrote.

Is he stealing Jimmy Kimmel's material? — Bracone (@BlackEddy1632) April 28, 2026

Read more King Charles Advised to Skip US Visit Over Fears Trump Could Use Him as a 'Propaganda Tool' King Charles Advised to Skip US Visit Over Fears Trump Could Use Him as a 'Propaganda Tool'

'Is he stealing Jimmy Kimmel's material?' another person joked.

King Charles Addresses the Congress

Other than his remarks about his marriage, Trump's meeting with King Charles has been described as a success. King Charles gave an address to Congress, where he stressed the importance of the UK's and the US's partnership. 'The challenges we face are too great for any one nation to bear alone,' King Charles said.

King Charles also mentioned his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in his speech. He recounted the time when the Queen also gave a speech in the same chamber in 1991. Lawmakers applauded King Charles for his speech, and laughter was heard throughout the room every time he made British jokes.

'America's words carry weight and meaning,' King Charles said.

The royal couple will travel to Virginia before departing for Bermuda, with their return to the UK to follow.