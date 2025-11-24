Three men who confronted Muslim students during their dawn prayer at the University of South Florida (USF) are now facing felony hate-crime charges after video footage of the incident triggered widespread outrage.

The confrontation, which took place in a campus parking garage, involved the men shouting insults, mocking Islamic worship and waving strips of bacon in front of students as they prayed.

The episode has fuelled growing demands for greater campus protection and renewed scrutiny of Islamophobic behaviour at American universities.

What Happened During the Confrontation

The incident unfolded early in the morning as members of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) gathered for Fajr prayers in the Collins Boulevard Parking Garage.

According to reports, the three men approached the group shouting religious insults and mocking their bowing positions.

In one instance, a man walked so close to the students' heads that several feared they might be physically attacked.

The group also waved bacon in front of those praying, an act widely viewed as a deliberate provocation given that pork is forbidden in Islam.

Witnesses said one of the men pointed at a female student wearing a hijab and shouted derogatory comments. Video of the encounter, reportedly livestreamed on an account linked to the group 'Warriors for Christ', circulated rapidly online and intensified public backlash.

Students described the harassment as intimidating and humiliating, with some saying they felt unsafe and vulnerable while performing what should have been a peaceful act of worship.

USF Police Confirm Felony Hate-Crime Charge

USF Police identified the suspects using video evidence and eyewitness accounts. All three have been charged with disrupting a religious assembly with a hate-crime enhancement, a third-degree felony under Florida law.

They also face misdemeanour counts of disorderly conduct and disrupting a school or lawful assembly.

If convicted, the felony charge carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and fines of up to £3,817 ($5,000). The university confirmed that trespass orders will be issued to bar the men from returning to campus.

Officials noted that while freedom of expression is protected, behaviour that creates a hostile environment or poses safety risks is not.

Authorities stated that the actions captured on video met the threshold for criminal charges due to their targeted nature.

Muslim Students Describe Fear and Frustration

Students who were present during the confrontation said they feared for their safety, particularly as the men moved close to their prayer mats. Some reported that the aggressors' proximity during the bowing posture made them worry the men might stomp on their heads.

Several students also expressed frustration, claiming that concerns about harassment and Islamophobic incidents had been raised previously with the university but not met with sufficient action.

The incident has left many calling for long-term solutions rather than temporary increases in security.

Seven Demands Issued by the Muslim Student Association

In response, the MSA has issued seven demands to USF leadership. These include a formal condemnation of Islamophobia, a dedicated prayer space for Muslim students, stronger preventative safety measures and increased police presence during prayer times.

The association has also asked for a meeting with top administrators and for their concerns to be added to an upcoming Board of Trustees agenda.

MSA leaders said the incident underscored long-standing fears about safety and belonging on campus.

University and Community Response Intensifies

USF released a public statement affirming that harassment, discrimination and Islamophobia are not tolerated. Officials said the university is strengthening police patrols and coordinating with student groups to address immediate concerns.

Local officials and interfaith leaders also condemned the harassment, calling the incident appalling and urging stronger protections for religious minorities on campus.

The episode comes amid a documented rise in anti-Muslim incidents nationwide, raising broader questions about safety and inclusion at American universities.