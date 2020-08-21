"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay opens up about her relationship with John Mayer. And it was a "throuple."

The 35-year-old appeared on "Flashbacks" podcast this Wednesday whereby she talked about the series of events that led her to Bravo's reality television series "Vanderpump Rules" and her romantic relationship with the "Battle Studies" hitmaker.

Speaking to Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall on the podcast, Shay revealed that she met John Mayer in the year 2008. It was just before his split from "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston. The three reportedly met at Mayer's private party at the Grand Havana Room where the three of them "ended up getting wasted."

"Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot," she told podcast co-hosts (via PEOPLE). "They invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party."

While she skipped the opportunity of going to Aniston's house, she did end up meeting Mayer a few weeks after at the hotel. At the time, she was room mates with Stacie Adams, "The Hills" alum. She goes on to reveal the trio hung out together for about six months after Mayer's breakup with Aniston.

"This went on for about six months, that we hung out. We would go to his house... It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention," Shay added.

When one of the hosts asked her if it was a "sexual throuple," she responded with an affirmative "yes."

Revealing more details from their relationship, Shay said that she liked Adams more and she was a bit jealous of her. Even after the "throuple" split, Mayer and Adams remained in touch and this caused tension between the girls. Not only did it cost Shay her friendship with Adams, but also her job at Grand Havana.

Nevertheless, Shay gives credit to Mayer for eventually landing up on "Vanderpump Rules." After her dismissal from Grand Havana, she got a job at Villa Blanca restaurant that was owned by "Lisa Vanderpump."

"So if it wasn't for John Mayer, I wouldn't be on Vanderpump Rules," Shay said.

Apart from "Vanderpump Rules," Shay has also appeared on a spin-off of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She is also known for dance-pop singles such as "Good as Gold."