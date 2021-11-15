Queen Elizabeth II continues to stir health concerns following news that she pulled out of the Festival of Remembrance because of a sprained back, just after she had to go on medical leave for two weeks.

The British monarch missed Sunday's tribute to military veterans at the Cenotaph because of an injury said to be unrelated to her doctors' advice to rest. A Buckingham Palace representative said the 95-year old "sprained her back" and expressed "great regret" and disappointment at having to miss the service. She has so far only missed it six times because she was either pregnant or away on tour.

A source told The Sun that her injury is "incredibly unfortunate timing and nobody regrets her absence today more deeply than her Majesty herself." Insiders claimed Queen Elizabeth II pulled out of the Festival of Remembrance over concerns that traveling by car to London and standing for a longer period at the memorial could impact her back sprain.

She has since been advised by doctors to remain in Windsor Castle and carry out light duties from her desk. She is to avoid public engagements for the time being. Her absence during the service was greatly felt when those in attendance belted out "God save the Queen" with more fervor.

"'God Save the Queen' was all the more poignant because she wasn't there. When I joined the Army in 1974, the Queen was the boss. I'm a veteran now and she's still the boss," Former Warrant Officer Colin Veal, 63, told the publication adding, "To every one of us who have served Queen and country, there's something special about having her here. It is not the same without her."

"It was as if they were singing for the Queen to get better. She has been a good Queen and I hope she gets better soon," World War Two radar operator Leonard Hobbs, 97, added.

Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to lay a wreath but Prince Charles did so on her behalf. Other members of the royal family were also at the Festival of Remembrance including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also present.