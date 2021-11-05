Queen Elizabeth II is spending the weekend at her Norfolk home following weeks of staying in Windsor Castle under medical leave.

The 95-year old was given the go signal by her doctors to fly to Sandringham after two weeks of staying indoors. She was ordered to stay on medical rest following a health scare in October. She had an overnight stay in King Edward VII Hospital for some "preliminary tests." Since then, she has missed out on several in-person public engagements, including the recent COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and the Festival of Remembrance.

But on Thursday, she was cleared as fit to fly when she took the 100-mile trip to her Scottish estate by helicopter. She is expected to be there for a weekend visit only, according to The Telegraph. It is understood that she already has the weekend planned for some private activities.

Read more Queen Elizabeth II 'totally committed' to hosting Christmas at Sandringham

It is unclear if any of her family members came with her as her chaperone. However, she is reportedly not staying at her usual rooms at the main house where the family celebrates Christmas but at a nearby property.

The trip somehow assures royal watchers that Her Majesty is back in good health. She was even pictured driving her own car days prior. It gives fans hope to see her back in public again after doing light duties from her desk during her medical leave.

Sources also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is adamant to spend the Christmas holidays with her family at her Norfolk home. She does not want to miss out on hosting the traditional gathering in December. The family usually attends mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church located on the estate on Christmas Eve.

An insider said that she is determined to make this year's gathering in Sandringham happen after she missed out on last year's reunion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, she and the late Prince Philip spent Christmas by themselves in Windsor Castle because of the stringent restrictions. The source claimed the gathering will be the "perfect tonic" for Queen Elizabeth II after weeks of medical leave.