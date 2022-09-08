Victoria Beckham is believed to be heartbroken at how her eldest son Brooklyn is now estranged from the family following his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz.

Rumours of a rift between the "Spice Girls" alum and her daughter-in-law have been going on since the wedding in April. Brooklyn, however, dismissed the claims in August when he told Variety that "everyone gets along, which is good."

But sources claimed that Victoria is now worried over her son because he has reportedly become distant from the Beckham family since the wedding. It is alleged that Victoria wants to get her son back because she feels he is slipping away and that Peltz and her family may have something to do with it.

The Beckhams have always been a tight-knit family so it is understandable why Victoria and her husband David would be upset. Brooklyn reportedly now lives in Florida at the Peltzes' estate but he splits his time between L.A. and New York.

An insider told Heatworld that Victoria "has been in tears – she's left so many messages for Brooklyn, saying how much they love and miss him. She's told him that this is destroying them as a family."

Read more Nicola Peltz allegedly lied about how her rift with Victoria Beckham started

The mum-of-four "is worried sick about Brooklyn" and fears that he is being controlled by Peltz. The insider explained, "By getting him to move into her parents' house amid all this drama, Nicola could have a lot of control over him – he's cut off from all his family and friends. He seems to be on edge about it, always having to be with her everywhere and not making his own plans."

Victoria and David fear that because their son "has no place that he really calls home in the U.S" [after he sold his L.A. home], then he might feel obligated to do as Peltz or her family tells him to do. "To Vic, there's a lot of red flags around this – and she's so anxious about Brooklyn. No one wants the marriage to fail," the insider said adding that the worried parents just would "love to spend time" with their son alone "so they can really talk to him."