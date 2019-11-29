Caitlyn Jenner is receiving flak from netizens after she claimed on TV that she has not spoken to Khloe Kardashian following her transition as a woman.

The former Olympian talked about her estranged relationship with the Kardashian sibling in an episode of "I'm A Celebrity ...Get Me Out of Here!" The topic came up after her fellow celebrity campmate, Roman Kemp, asked her about the first people she came out to as a transgender.

Jenner said she talked to her kids first, especially with her son Brandon, and he was very positive about it. "...He said to me. 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son but I've never been more proud of you than right now," Jenner said.

She revealed that she talked to all her children, including her stepkids, and mentioned that she had a hard time understanding Kardashian's reaction to her coming out. Jenner said that "for some reason Khloe was p***ed off about something through this whole process."

The former "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star revealed that "it's been five or six years" that she has not talked to the "Strong Looks Better Naked" author. Jenner reminisced that they were "really close" and that she raised Khloe since she was five years old. Jenner says she does "not know what her issues are."

Viewers thought the 70-year-old Jenner was being clueless about the real reason Kardashian has not spoken to her. She also made it sound like her stepdaughter has not spoken to her because she has transitioned. However, they pointed out that the real reason has something to do with Jenner talking bad about the Kardashians behind their backs.

"Khloe stopped talking to Caitlyn cause she spoke shit about her mum like who wouldn't," one viewer pointed out, while another said, "The reason khloe doesn't talk to Caitlyn isn't bcus she's trans. It's bcus caitlyn completely disregarded the Kardashians after her change, and then chat so much s**t about Kris."

I love Caitlyn but itâ€™s so unfair of her to sit there and make out like Khloe hasnâ€™t spoken to her because she had a problem with her transitioning when really itâ€™s because of the way she treated and spoke about KrisðŸ˜• #ImACeleb — Adi (@adiwildridge) November 28, 2019

Caitlyn telling pure lies there, it was right on the tv when khloe supported her when she won woman of the year, caitlyn forgot to mention how she has continuously said terrible things about her ex wife and step kids which could possibly be the reason they donâ€™t speak ðŸ‘ŽðŸ» — the pinup boutique (@Pinupboutique4) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, there were also those who supported Jenner and expressed how it breaks their heart to learn that she has not spoken to Kardashian in such a long time. According to ET Canada, Jenner's relationship with the Kardashian clan turned sour after the publication of her memoir, where she painted a bad image of Kris.