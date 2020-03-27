As coronavirus continues to impact every aspect of life in the world, there is nothing stopping the health workers and other essential need workers who are fighting at the frontline against COVID-19 putting their life at risk. On Thursday evening, the royal family joined the entire nation for a round-of-applause from Windsor Castle in the honour and support of Nation Health Services workers.

Queen Elizabeth II shared a clip on her official social media account Royal Family of clapping from the Windsor Castle where she is currently staying with her husband Prince Philip and their reduced household staff during the lockdown.

"#ClapForOurCarers #ClapforNHS from Windsor Castle!" reads the caption on the post with a clip of lit-up castle and resounding claps. #ClapForOurCarers and #ClapForNHS started trending on Twitter weeks ago as more and more people from the coronavirus affected countries started to share stories about the healthcare and emergency need workers in the high-risk environment.

The movement started in Spain and Italy wherein many people came out in their balconies and their doors to applaud for the health professionals around the world. On Sunday, at Indian PM Narendra Modi's advice, the entire nation came out on their windows and balconies to applaud at 5:00 PM.

In addition to clapping for NHS workers, the Royal Family account posted a message for the "scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services" and expressed enormous gratitude to them. The posted several pictures along with them.

The queen was not the only one to show appreciation to those working tirelessly at the time of the pandemic, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the campaign too. Charles who has tested positive joined on video.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace shared another clip showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis passionately clapping in appreciation of "doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19."

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children, show their support for all those working on the frontline ðŸ‘#clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/vsl5EygItY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2020

Similarly, the Wessexes also showed their support to all the working people on the frontline with a heartfelt message followed by clapping on The Royal Family account.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that spreads from novel coronavirus and has impacted the majority of the countries in the world. So far, 531,799 cases and 24,090 deaths have been reported worldwide.