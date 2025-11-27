Walmart is once again making Thanksgiving celebrations more affordable, offering a complete holiday meal for approximately £30.40 ($40) that serves ten people—around £3 per person.

This marks the lowest price point since the retailer first launched the offer, making it an ideal option for families seeking a festive feast without breaking the bank.

Here's everything you need to know about what the basket includes and why it has become such a popular choice.

Walmart's Thanksgiving Meal: Best Value Amid Rising Costs

Walmart's Thanksgiving meal has become a yearly tradition since its introduction in 2022.

Designed to provide families with both convenience and savings, millions have taken advantage of the basket, enjoying a full holiday meal at an incredibly budget-friendly price.

The offering not only delivers excellent value but also ensures abundance. Each basket is carefully curated with ingredients that make up America's favourite Thanksgiving dishes, including a mix of well-loved national brands and trusted Walmart private-label items.

Customers can purchase the basket in-store or online, with free express delivery available for first-time pickup and delivery orders.

President and CEO of Walmart US, John Furner, wrote, 'We know every dollar and minute counts – which is why we are offering a low-priced, one-click Thanksgiving Meal Basket featuring iconic brands like Butterball and Stove Top alongside trusted Walmart private brand items. We want every family to be able to share a meal and celebrate without compromising on quality, quantity or tradition.'

This comprehensive basket includes over 20 national and private-brand items, offering traditional favourites at an exceptionally affordable price.

Walmart Thanksgiving Meal Inclusions

The £30.40 ($40) Thanksgiving meal includes a wide array of holiday staples and classic American favourites:

Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. (approximately £0.75/lb ($0.97/lb), the lowest price point since 2019)

Kinder's Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2 packs)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

Walmart Expands Offering

This year the retailer has broadened its Thanksgiving meal selection. Shoppers can now choose from a Gluten-Free Thanksgiving meal, Balanced Thanksgiving swaps, or a Prime Rib meal basket, each at a different price point.

According to Walmart, the Gluten-Free Thanksgiving meal includes all the favourite main dishes, sides, and desserts, completely free from gluten.

The Balanced Thanksgiving swaps, meanwhile, provide a mindful twist on tradition, featuring high-protein alternatives such as Goodles Mac & Cheese, cauliflower mashed potatoes, and ingredients to create a high-protein pumpkin dessert.

Finally, the Prime Rib meal basket contains everything needed for a lavish holiday prime rib dinner, including Choice Angus beef, salad, potatoes, and even wine, offering shoppers a complete and festive meal experience.

Walmart's Thanksgiving meal continues to prove that celebrating the holiday need not be expensive or stressful. With thoughtfully curated ingredients, iconic brands, and budget-friendly pricing, it allows families to enjoy the traditions of Thanksgiving while saving time and money.

Whether you choose the classic basket or one of the new specialised options, Walmart ensures that every family can enjoy a plentiful and festive holiday table without compromise.