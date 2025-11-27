Walmart has confirmed that all its stores across the United States will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, leaving millions of households to rely on alternative grocers for last-minute essentials. With families preparing meals and hosting gatherings, the shutdown removes one of the country's most widely used shopping options during the holiday.

Major Retailers to Shut for the Holiday

Walmart confirmed that all locations will close throughout Thanksgiving, with normal trading resuming at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company has maintained this closure policy in recent years to allow employees to spend the holiday with their families. The decision reflects a broader trend among large retailers to prioritise employee wellbeing over extended trading hours.

Target has also confirmed that its stores will be closed for the entire day. Publix, Aldi, Lidl, Costco and Sam's Club will likewise shut their doors, according to company statements cited in USA TODAY.

Trader Joe's will be closed on Thursday as well. Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket will also close all grocery and liquor locations for the holiday.

Grocery Stores That Remain Open Under Modified Hours

While several major chains are closed, a number of grocers will operate under limited holiday hours to support shoppers making same-day purchases.

Kroger will keep most stores open but will close early at 4 p.m. local time. The company's pharmacies will not operate. Kroger's wider network includes Baker's, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, King Soopers, Mariano's and Ralphs. Store hour details were confirmed through Kroger's official website.

Food Lion will open all locations, with most stores closing at 3 p.m. and sites in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg and Charlottesville closing at 4 p.m. However, pharmacies will be closed.

Meijer stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson who confirmed details. Sprouts Farmers Market will trade from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Whole Foods will open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the company told USA TODAY. Whole Foods locations in Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island will remain closed in line with state rules.

Harris Teeter stores will also operate on Thanksgiving, but will close at 2 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed, though.

Retailers Keeping Doors Open for Shortened Hours

Wegmans will open its supermarkets and close most locations at 4 p.m., according to details shared with USA TODAY. Giant Eagle will also operate, with stores closing at 3 p.m. Pharmacies will not open during the holiday.

Consumers are encouraged to verify exact hours using local store locators, as some regions may have adjusted operating times.

Impact on Shoppers Preparing for Thanksgiving

With Walmart, Target, Costco, Publix and several national retailers choosing to close nationwide, households planning last-minute shopping trips will depend heavily on grocers offering reduced hours. Many families stocking up for meals or gatherings are advised to plan ahead and check local store hours, especially as early closures may limit same-day purchasing options.

This year's Thanksgiving trading pattern reflects a continued shift among major chains to prioritise full closures for the holiday while regional supermarkets maintain modified access for customers needing essential goods.