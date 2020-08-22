Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece has given a glimpse of her British boyfriend. The princess took to Instagram and shared pictures of both of them on Aug. 9.

The person in question belongs to one of the richest and most aristocratic families in the UK. According to Hola! the 24-year-old princess is dating Peregrine Pearson, 25,. He is the son of Michael Pearson, fourth Viscount Cowdray and Marina Rose Cordle.

In the new pictures, Maria-Olympia and Peregrine are seen taking a motorcycle ride through the streets on the Greek island of Spetses.

Peregrine will one day become the fifth Viscount Cowdray and will inherit the Pearson empire. They are one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. Peregrine is currently the director of a property development company in London.

His father Michael took over the running of the Cowdray Park estate, in West Sussex, in 1995. The land includes the family's former home, Cowdray House. It consists of 22 luxury bedrooms and can also be hired out as a venue. The estate also hosts sporting events like golf, shooting and polo matches, in which the British royals have competed.

Maria-Olympia is the oldest daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece. Her father also shared a photo of his family enjoying lunch on the island, in which his daughter's boyfriend Peregrine can be seen seated at the table.

The princess was born in New York in 1998, and has four younger brothers – Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odyssesus-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12.

She studied photography at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2016 and has modelled for Dolce & Gabbana. Prince Charles is Maria-Olympia's godparent. The Prince of Wales is a second cousin of her grandfather Constantine II of Greece.

In 2016 there were rumours that Maria-Olympia was dating Prince Harry, but royal sources dismissed it.