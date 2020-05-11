Amber Heard is not appearing in "Aquaman 2" and in future projects with Warner Bros. if the recent reports are anything to go by.

The "Rum Diary" star has reportedly been removed from "Aquaman 2" and sacked by the studio. She has been "expelled from any future Warner Brothers production indefinitely."

According to We Got This Covered, Heard's legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp and recent findings that paint her as a violent and abusive person have allegedly put her movie career in jeopardy. Aside from the "Aquaman" sequel, she is also having trouble landing other roles. She has "had a difficult time securing roles with a defamation lawsuit hanging over her head, and now that the courts have rejected her appeal, she, herself, is also being flat out rejected."

Meanwhile, sources connected to the Change.org petition against Heard claimed that she has been removed from "Aquaman 2." It is said that the studio does not want to start filming with her then "get left in the lurch" if she ends up in jail for faking evidence.

"It's not official confirmation, but it's the next best thing. It's likely that the official announcement will come after Johnny Depp wins one or both of his cases they have pending," reads a statement from the petition.

Reports have it that the 34-year old could get slapped with a three-year jail sentence for allegedly painting on bruises to her face when she filed a domestic case abuse against Depp. Eyewitnesses, including Heard's makeup artist, and those who testified in favour of the "Pirates of the Caribbean," star said they did not see the bruises on her face in the days after the filing.

Regardless, reports about Heard's removal from "Aquaman 2" and from any future projects with Warner Bros. remain rumours until confirmed. The studio has remained mum about the recent domestic abuse allegations against her.

Warner Bros. has also been sending mixed signals and even greeted the actress on her birthday in April. The greeting had netizens riled up since it reportedly sent a wrong message that the studios condone her actions. Likewise, there is no confirmed update yet regarding the filming of "Aquaman 2" and whether Heard will reprise Mera.