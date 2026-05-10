British billionaire Hugh Grosvenor is preparing to offload roughly £700 million worth of direct property holdings across the United States, marking one of the most significant strategic shifts yet for the historic Grosvenor property empire.

The move, confirmed by multiple reports this week, comes as the centuries-old real estate group looks to reduce its exposure to direct ownership in the American market and instead focus on indirect investments and partnerships.

The decision is drawing attention across global property markets not only because of the scale of the planned sales, but because Grosvenor has long been viewed as one of Britain's most influential real estate dynasties, with holdings stretching from London's ultra-wealthy Belgravia district to developments across North America and Asia.

Grosvenor Shifts Away from Direct US Ownership

According to reports, Grosvenor Group intends to gradually sell its directly owned American properties over the coming years rather than pursue a rapid liquidation. Company executives reportedly said the assets would be marketed individually on a case-by-case basis.

Read more Are Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Fighting? The Alleged $10m Price Cut That's Tearing Them Apart Again Are Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness Fighting? The Alleged $10m Price Cut That's Tearing Them Apart Again

The group is instead planning to expand its strategy of investing through joint ventures and partnerships, allowing it to maintain exposure to the US market while reducing the financial risks associated with owning and operating large properties outright.

Industry analysts say the shift reflects growing uncertainty in the commercial real estate sector, especially in major American cities where office demand has remained volatile following the pandemic-era transformation of workplace habits.

Grosvenor's US assets have reportedly faced pressure from rising borrowing costs, construction inflation, and softer tenant demand. The company also recorded significant write-downs tied to developments in North America during the past financial year.

Despite the retreat from direct ownership, Grosvenor executives emphasised that the company is not abandoning the US market entirely. Instead, it aims to become more selective and flexible through indirect investment structures.

A Historic Property Empire Under Pressure

The Grosvenor family's property empire dates back to the 17th century and remains one of the most valuable private real estate portfolios in the world.

At just 35 years old, Hugh Grosvenor inherited the title of Duke of Westminster and control of the family business following the death of his father in 2016. His personal fortune has frequently been estimated at roughly £9.9 billion in 2025, making him one of the wealthiest people in Britain.

While he became the world's youngest billionaire upon inheriting his title at age 25 in 2016, younger self-made billionaires, such as Ben Francis of Gymshark, have since emerged.

The Grosvenor Group's holdings have traditionally included luxury residential districts in central London, alongside international developments in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets.

However, recent years have proven difficult for many global property firms as high interest rates and economic instability weakened investor confidence in commercial real estate.

Reports indicate Grosvenor's international property division suffered declining profits in 2025, with North American assets contributing significantly to the downturn.

Luxury Real Estate Market Faces New Reality

The planned selloff also reflects broader changes unfolding across the global property market. Investors have become increasingly cautious toward office buildings and large urban developments, particularly in cities where remote and hybrid work arrangements continue to reshape demand.

At the same time, many major property groups are shifting toward sectors considered more resilient, including logistics hubs, student housing, and build-to-rent residential developments. Grosvenor is reportedly expected to direct more capital toward those areas in the future.

While the company's American portfolio may shrink, its London holdings remain a major source of strength. Demand for premium office space in affluent areas such as Mayfair and Belgravia has reportedly remained robust despite wider market turbulence.