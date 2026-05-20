Taylor Swift is expected to shoulder most of Travis Kelce's living costs if they marry in New York this summer, according to a US family law expert who says a prenup between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would almost certainly require the far wealthier partner to bankroll their shared lifestyle.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Potential Prenup All About Location, Location, Location https://t.co/BBMR8KDFqP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2026

The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who reportedly got engaged in August 2025 after nearly two years together, are widely tipped to wed later this year. Swift was declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2024 on the back of her Eras Tour and ownership of her music catalogue, while Kelce's net worth has been put at about $47.3 million. With that gulf in assets, attention has quickly turned to how a couple at the centre of two powerful industries might protect themselves if the romance one day unravels.

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Why A Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Prenup Points To Her Paying The Bills

Page Six spoke to attorney Sarah Luetto, a partner in Blank Rome's Matrimonial & Family Law Group, about how a prenup for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would likely be structured. Luetto does not represent either of them, but deals with high‑net‑worth agreements for a living, and her reading is blunt.

'When one party is worth significantly more than the other, prenuptial agreements frequently provide that the wealthier party will pay all of the couple's living expenses while the less wealthy party preserves their separate estate,' she said.

No one realized that Travis Kelce's prenup with Taylor Swift actually included three super unique clauses. pic.twitter.com/D8mdKSOC85 — Arya (@AR_Arya_9) May 19, 2026

In other words, a billionaire artist moves through the world differently from even a highly paid NFL star. Private jets, multiple homes kept staffed and secure, round‑the‑clock protection and bespoke wardrobes are not cheap. A typical high‑asset prenup, Luetto suggests, acknowledges that reality by making clear that the bigger fortune will carry those costs, rather than slowly draining the smaller one.

She went on to explain that some agreements go further, with the richer partner 'gifting or transmuting a portion of their estate to the community or to the other party's separate property.' That kind of clause can mean that, over time, slices of one person's wealth are deliberately shifted into joint assets or directly into the other person's name.

Taylor Swift $250K Wedding Gift Debate By NY Lawmakers Raises Eyebrows: ‘She Can Pay For Her Own Security’ https://t.co/X4irAr7Gp7 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 20, 2026

'The amounts transmuted or gifted often increase over time, reflecting the duration of the marriage,' Luetto said, casting it as a way for both spouses to maintain and grow their own investments during the relationship, rather than leaving one permanently dependent on lifestyle support.

None of these projections has been confirmed by Swift, Kelce or their representatives, and no actual agreement has been made public.

Protecting Catalogues, Contracts And A Carefully Built Fortress

Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stand out even among celebrity couples is not just the size of their estates but the type of assets they hold. Both have significant intellectual property interests, long‑term contracts and brand‑driven businesses that are notoriously hard to value and divide if a marriage breaks down.

'Given the complexities of their respective estates and the lengths Swift has gone to in order to buy back her masters and protect her music catalog, it is likely that any prenuptial agreement would keep their respective estates entirely separate, regardless of any efforts made by either party to enhance the other's estate during the marriage,' Luetto argued.

Why billionaire Taylor Swift could be on the hook for Travis Kelce’s living expenses after wedding https://t.co/ZtT6Q0LJaR pic.twitter.com/iQH4CGbodl — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

That approach would mean a clean line between what belongs to Taylor Swift Inc and what belongs to Travis Kelce Inc, even if they inspire each other's work, make joint appearances or collaborate commercially. In theory, it also makes an eventual split less legally tangled, with each 'retaining their own estate' rather than attempting to untangle years of intermingled rights.

A prenup of that kind would not stop Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce investing together. Luetto noted that they could still enter joint ventures or buy property in both names, so long as they 'clarify their ownership interests in any jointly held assets on a case-by-case basis.'

That kind of clarification becomes even more important when a couple are as rootless and well‑housed as this one. Swift has properties in New York City, Rhode Island, Nashville and Los Angeles. Kelce owns homes in Leawood, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri, and is also reported to share a property with his family in Orlando, Florida.

With that spread, Luetto suggested they might choose to include 'choice‑of‑law' provisions in any agreement, spelling out which state's rules apply if there is a dispute. It is the dry, legal mirror image of the glamorous life fans see on social media, a multi‑state, multi‑million‑dollar puzzle that has to be mapped out in advance.

Privacy Clauses And Power Imbalance Behind The Romance

Beyond money, a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prenup is also expected to deal with something less tangible and, for Swift in particular, acutely valuable privacy.

'Swift and Kelce may wish to include terms fostering confidentiality and privacy,' Luetto said, pointing to potential 'non‑disparagement or non‑disclosure terms related to their relationship.'

For a woman who has turned public heartbreak into chart‑topping art, that would be an intriguing line to draw. But after years of intense media scrutiny and public fallouts with exes, Swift has more reason than most to want strict limits on what can be said if things go wrong.

The financial asymmetry remains stark. Swift's billionaire status rests on her touring juggernaut and ownership of her catalogue. Kelce's reported $47.3 million net worth comes from his NFL career, his 'New Heights' podcast and a growing list of endorsements and ventures.

The idea that she would pay for their lifestyle while ring‑fencing her fortune is less about generosity and more about control. It allows Kelce to maintain and grow his own estate, rather than burning through it to keep up with a billionaire's orbit, and it ensures that the empire Swift has spent years reclaiming is not suddenly put on the table.

None of the proposed details has been agreed publicly, and the couple have not commented on their plans. For now, the only certainty is that if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do walk down the aisle in New York, the real work will already have been done quietly, in legal drafts few outside their inner circle will ever see.