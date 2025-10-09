EJAE's journey from a long-term K-pop trainee to the singing voice behind Rumi in Kpop Demon Hunters has been described by fans as one of endurance, quiet perseverance, and eventual recognition. For years, online speculation claimed she was rejected from idol line-ups for being 'too old'. But the truth tells is far more layered: one grounded in timing, company direction, and the realities of the idol system, not her age.

According to Chosun Ilbo, one of South Korea's leading newspapers, EJAE trained under SM Entertainment for over ten years beginning in 2003. Born in December 1991 in South Korea and raised in the United States, she returned to Seoul to chase her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. While attending an international school, she balanced education with relentless training, waiting for her long-promised debut.

Her journey, however, was marked by repeated setbacks. The paper reported that several debut opportunities fell through, and by the time she was 23, the chances of joining a girl group had faded. Many misinterpreted this as her being 'too old', yet evidence shows her situation was far more nuanced.

The Misconception Of Age In Idol Culture

Fan discussions on Reddit provide crucial context. EJAE's age did not prevent her from debuting; she simply wasn't chosen for the specific groups she trained for. Fans believe she likely auditioned or trained alongside members who would go on to debut in Girls' Generation, f(x), and Red Velvet, some of SM's most successful girl groups.

When Red Velvet debuted in 2014, EJAE was 23; the same age as Irene, the group's leader, who is actually eight months older. Similarly, f(x)'s Victoria debuted in 2009 at the age of 22, while EJAE was only 18 at the time. Even in Girls' Generation, the argument does not hold, as EJAE is younger than every member of the group. This timeline disproves the long-standing rumour that age was the barrier.

Why EJAE Left SM Entertainment

By the time Red Velvet had launched, EJAE had already spent over a decade at SM without debuting. The next girl group under the label, aespa, would not appear until 2020, when EJAE was 29. With no immediate debut prospects, she chose to step away from idol training around 2014–2015. Her decision was not a rejection but a redirection.

There were also whispers of a cancelled girl group that was meant to debut around the same time as Red Velvet, allegedly with Yeri as the centre. Fans speculate that EJAE might have been part of that project, which was later scrapped. Once the group was dissolved and Yeri joined Red Velvet instead, EJAE's final chance to debut likely disappeared, leaving her little choice but to pursue a different path.

Reinvention As A Songwriter And The Voice Of Rumi

After leaving idol training, EJAE shifted her focus to songwriting, contributing to tracks for SM artists and other major K-pop acts. Though she had once aimed to stand on stage, she found her footing behind the scenes, writing lyrics and melodies that shaped the very industry she once sought to join. Her work reflected the depth of experience she had gained from years of training and artistic refinement.

A decade later, vindication arrived in an unexpected form. EJAE was invited to lend her songwriting and voice to Kpop Demon Hunters, a Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film that combines pop music and fantasy storytelling. As the singing voice of Rumi, she reached a global audience not as an idol, but as an artist with full creative command of her sound.

Reclaiming Confidence And Recognition

In interviews, EJAE expressed surprise that people wanted to hear her sing, a sign that fans believe show how deeply early industry experiences had affected her self-belief. Producers reminded her of her vocal range, encouraging her to perform rather than stay behind the scenes. Her work on Kpop Demon Hunters became more than a career milestone; it restored her confidence as a singer and validated her talent in a new light.

Today, EJAE stands as proof that timing, not age, shaped her path. Her years as an SM trainee were not a failure but a foundation. The voice once silenced by self-doubt now resonates worldwide, not as a trainee waiting for approval, but as the artist she was always meant to become.