It was meant to be another quiet morning in Doncaster, the kind filled with the gentle buzz of tools in the workshop and the laughter of grandchildren. But for 70-year-old Peter Smith, that peace shattered in an instant when the helicopter he was flying in crashed into a field off Ings Road, Bentley, on Thursday, 30 October.

The retired engineer, described by his devastated family as a 'beloved husband, father and grandfather', died at the scene. Three others on board miraculously survived with only minor injuries.

'He Had a Real Passion for Aviation'

In a statement released through South Yorkshire Police, his family spoke of their heartbreak and paid tribute to the man they called the heart of their home.

'On Thursday 30 October we as a family sadly lost Peter in the most tragic of circumstances when he was involved in a helicopter crash in Bentley, Doncaster,' they said.

'Peter was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and we are all devastated by this sudden loss. Peter was one of the smartest men who liked to spend his time making and fixing things. He had a real passion for aviation, and this was something he shared with his family.'

They described a man who loved life's simple joys, time spent in his workshop, meals out with his wife, and crafts with his grandchildren. 'He particularly liked to spend time with his grandchildren doing crafts and playing. He was a proud family man who spent a lot of his time with his son both working with and socially. Peter loved to have meals out with his wife and had a particularly sweet tooth.'

The Crash

Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 10:14am following reports that a helicopter had gone down in a nearby field. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Peter was pronounced dead shortly after.

The other passengers, a 41-year-old pilot, a 58-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old boy, escaped with minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) had deployed a specialist team to determine what caused the fatal crash.

The Operator Responds

The helicopter is believed to have been operated by Kuki Helicopters, based at Retford Gamston Airport in Nottinghamshire.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the company said its 'thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those involved in the helicopter incident'.

It added that it was 'continuing to support the relevant agencies involved in the ongoing investigation' and extended its 'heartfelt condolences to everyone affected'.

'We Ask People Not to Speculate'

Peter's family have urged the public not to jump to conclusions while the investigation continues.

'We understand that a parallel investigation is currently underway between the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and South Yorkshire Police, which we are supporting, and we ask members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the accident,' they said.

They also appealed for privacy. 'We would like to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time to allow us to come to terms with what has occurred and grieve for the loss of Peter.'

A Legacy of Love

Beyond the headlines, Peter Smith's story is one of quiet devotion, a man defined not by tragedy, but by his love of family and the skies.

His workshop was a place of constant tinkering, invention and laughter. His shared passion for aviation inspired those around him, while his warmth and intelligence shaped every relationship he held dear.

For his family, his loss has left an irreplaceable void. Yet his life, filled with kindness, curiosity and love, remains a legacy that will continue to soar.