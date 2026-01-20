A man who allegedly opened a portal to another world with two suns and vanished without a trace is going viral six years later. A new viral video, shared on X by the account @maniaUFO, resurrected this mystery and has once again started the curiosity and scepticism across social media.

This extremely contentious clip shows a figure known online as 'Funky Fathead' asserting that he had harnessed certain sound frequencies to tear open a crack in the fabric of reality, showing what appeared to be a doorway to another realm. The video ends before any big conclusion, but fans of unexplained phenomena have interpreted his subsequent disappearance as evidence that he succeeded.

Now, the resurfacing of this intriguing footage has gotten millions of views and started a debate from believers in alternate dimensions to critics who dismiss the entire episode as a carefully crafted hoax.

The Viral Portal Video and Its Resurgence

First lets get to the video in question, which was originally uploaded six years ago by a YouTuber who went by the pseudonym Funky Fathead, and it soon became a cult curiosity for those interested in the paranormal.

In the footage, he sits in a dimly lit room with a frequency generator, explaining how specific sound waves could interact to create what he calls a 'fracture', reportedly in space and time. The effect is shown with a glowing round portal opening inside the container or enclosed space where he stands. At one point, the backdrop changes to a vista of red rocks that he claims is Sedona, Arizona, a location already famous in New Age circles for so-called energy 'vortexes' and spiritual power spots.

Moreover, few media outlets covered the sensation at the time and said how the video attracted attention precisely because of its mysterious premise and the reputation of Sedona as a hotspot for unexplained experiences. Several people and channels later revisited the clip, wondering about his fate and the possibility that he entered another world and never returned. Here is the full original video:

Furthermore, this was supported by the uploader's absence from YouTube in the years since. The story is enhanced by the eerie suggestion of a man vanishing after sharing extraordinary findings with the world, a story that the Twitter account emphasises in its viral repost. Here is the viral tweet:

Fact Checking the Evidence

Now, besides the Dr Strange-type portal story, there is no credible evidence that Funky Fathead ever discovered a portal to another world or that he disappeared under mysterious circumstances. The claim that this was a real event comes almost entirely from the presentation of the video itself and the mythology that has grown around it online. There are many signs that this is a fictional creation rather than a documentary record of inter-dimensional travel.

First, the video effects and transitions are characteristic of amateur special effects and editing rather than something inexplicable happening in reality. Many who have analysed the footage note that the 'portal' visuals, glowing effects, and immediate scene changes can all be produced with basic video editing tools such as After Effects and other visual effects software. This places the video in terms of creative content instead of evidence of a scientific breakthrough or physical anomaly. Independent debunking channels on YouTube, particularly those known for dissecting viral clips, have shown how the sequence of shots and visual tricks do not withstand scrutiny.

Secondly, there is no reliable record of any missing person matching the details of 'Funky Fathead' or any official report of someone vanishing after conducting a paranormal experiment. In fact, the account that resurfaced the video itself describes its content for entertainment purposes only.

Also, while it's true that the portal video was posted six years ago, that was not his last video ever; the latest video from him is the video you see above, which was posted on his channel 3 years ago, although yes, he has since stopped posting, it seems, but that does not mean he went into a different world.