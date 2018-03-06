Long before Kate Middleton bumped into her Prince Charming aka Prince William at St Salvator's Hall while studying at the University of St Andrews, his name was already engraved on her heart.

The Duchess of Cambridge's love story was predicted when she was 13 and testing her acting chops in a school play.

In a recently unearthed clip, a young Kate Middleton's character is told her royal future by a fortune teller.

She took to the stage in the St. Andrew's Preparatory School production to play a maiden. The two-minute footage was first uploaded in 2011 but has resurfaced again.

When her character is told she will marry "a handsome man, a rich gentleman," she tells the psychic that it's all she ever hoped for and asks "Will he fall in love with me?"

"Indeed he will," the fortune teller says before reassuring her that he will also marry her.

Their romance must have been written in the stars because, in the following scene, Kate appears with her prince who then proposes marriage to her. After asking her to say 'yes,' Middleton replies: "Yes, yes, dear William!"

Fast forward 16 years and Kate exchanged vows with the real Prince William in front of 2,000 guests at the Westminster Abbey. They welcomed their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively. She is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

Kate and William's relationship is not the only royal romance with some supernatural connections. Back in January, Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, claimed that she saw a US connection after reading Prince Harry's chart when he was just six years old.

The 33-year-old ginger royal, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, is set to marry LA-born actress Meghan Markle, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama Suits, on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

"She'd be so happy that he was getting to marry the person he wanted to marry, that Meghan is such a different person," Frank told Royal Central. "She'd really admire Harry for bringing her in."