Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had some fun with their daughter Stormi over the Easter holiday. The former couple, their daughter and the cosmetic mogul's mother Kris Jenner were in Palm Springs, California, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, shared a video on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It shows her family making pizza in an outdoor oven by the pool. "Wow, Mom," Jenner says in the video clip, as reported by People.

Her mother Kris Jenner is seen moving the pizza around with a paddle. "What's that gonna do?" the "Life of Kylie" alum asks her mother. Kris, 64, replies, "I don't know" adding, "I think I just should leave it alone."

The next moment Travis Scott, 27, can be heard asking, "Is it hot?"

The "Sicko Mode" rapper also shared a video on his Instagram Story of Stormi, two, dancing to music by the pool. "Is this your bop?" he asks his daughter as she smiles up at him. Daft Punk's "One More Time" from Trolls World Tour plays in the background.

This news comes at a time when Kylie and Kris have started delivering the hand sanitiser they produced for healthcare workers and first responders in Southern California. They teamed up with Coty, a major stakeholder in Kylie's cosmetics and skincare line to make the hand sanitizer for those on the "front line" of coronavirus pandemic.

"Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities," reads the message on each bottle, reports Page Six. The mother-daughter duos staff were seen donating the hand sanitiser to medics at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday.

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, one of Kylie's personal physicians, revealed on Saturday that Kylie Skin had just donated 6,000 pounds of the bottles to be distributed to different hospitals. "@kylieskin donated 6000 pounds of hand sanitisers to us yesterday. These pallets will soon be distributed to the hospitals and clinics around Los Angeles. THANK YOU again @kyliejenner for your generous donation. The loving gift that keeps on giving" she posted.

The physician also shared a photo of the stylish bottle emblazoned with the Kylie Skin logo along with a message for first responders.