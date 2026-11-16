A group of driverless electric taxis has been filmed manoeuvring around a San Francisco parking lot overnight, reversing and honking. The footage became an online spectacle, but residents said the noise disturbed their sleep.

The vehicles belonged to Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous-driving company, and were gathering at a lot in the city's South of Market neighbourhood between passenger journeys. The incident was reported in August 2024, when a livestream of the site attracted widespread attention.

Waymo Cars Keep Moving and Honking Overnight

Software engineer Sophia Tung set up a webcam livestream to capture the activity. Footage showed driverless Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles returning, backing into spaces and navigating around one another.

When several cars tried to park or move at once, they sometimes honked repeatedly. The noise could continue for extended periods, with residents reporting disturbances as early as 4am.

One neighbour told ABC News that, during a two-week period, he had been woken up more times overnight than in the previous 20 years. Other residents also complained about the repeated sounds.

The livestream attracted viewers fascinated by the cars' movements. Some saw an entertaining glimpse of autonomous technology operating without human drivers, while others focused on the disruption for people living nearby.

Why Were the Driverless Cars Honking?

Waymo explained that the noise came from a safety feature designed to prevent low-speed collisions. The vehicles were programmed to sound their horns when another car came too close while reversing towards them.

But in a crowded parking lot, where several autonomous vehicles manoeuvred close together, the feature activated more often than the company expected.

A Waymo spokesperson acknowledged that the company had not anticipated the feature would trigger so frequently at its own parking facilities. The company said it had identified the cause and issued a software update to reduce the noise.

The episode showed how a safety feature designed for unpredictable street conditions could create a different problem when multiple driverless vehicles gathered in a confined space.

The Livestream Became an Online Attraction

Tung's livestream became known as 'LoFi Waymo Hip Hop Radio' and attracted viewers who watched the vehicles shuffle around the lot at night. The stream paired unusual footage with music, turning a neighbourhood nuisance into an internet curiosity.

Waymo's fleet used the lot as a staging area, where vehicles waited for ride requests. The cars were repositioning between trips and preparing to return to service overnight there.

The footage showed that routine tasks can still produce unexpected problems.

Waymo's Parking Challenges Continue

The honking incident dates back to 2024, and Waymo said it addressed the issue with a software update. It should not be mistaken for a new event without fresh footage or confirmation.

The company has faced other disputes over where its vehicles wait and recharge. In 2026, Santa Monica residents complained about noise and activity around Waymo charging facilities. A judge ordered restrictions on overnight operations while a legal dispute continued.

These episodes illustrate a challenge for robotaxi operators: autonomous cars need places to park, charge and prepare for journeys, but those facilities can affect nearby communities.

For residents, watching cars move by themselves may be fascinating online. At four in the morning, repeated horns and reversing vehicles are a less welcome form of entertainment.