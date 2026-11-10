AI-powered cameras installed on school buses across the United States are generating millions of dollars in traffic fines, raising questions about whether the technology is actually improving child safety. The cameras are designed to identify motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses with their warning lights flashing and stop signs extended.

However, an investigation by Type Investigations and Bloomberg Businessweek found some communities have collected hundreds of thousands of citations without demonstrating a corresponding reduction in collisions or violations. One example comes from Montgomery County, Maryland, where more than 375,000 tickets resulted in $92 million (£68 million) in issued fines, with little evidence of reduced violations.

How AI School Bus Cameras Work

Cameras attached to buses record vehicles that appear to illegally pass stopped buses. The footage is sent to law enforcement or designated reviewers, who decide whether to issue citations.

One of the major operators is BusPatrol, which has installed cameras on approximately 35,000 school buses across 24 US states and more than 350 school districts. The company presents its service as a way for local governments to improve student safety without paying the upfront installation costs. Instead, it recovers expenses through agreements tied to citation revenue.

However, the arrangement has attracted criticism because private companies may receive a portion of citation revenue under some agreements.

$92 Million in Fines

Montgomery County provides one clear example of the programme's financial scale.

Since the camera system began operating, the county has issued more than 375,000 tickets, generating approximately $92 million in fines. A county audit found no evidence that the programme had reduced collisions, improved public safety or lowered violations.

Citation rates also remained relatively stable. In 2020, the county recorded 36 citations per active camera, compared with 34 in 2025.

Financial arrangements have also raised questions. Between fiscal years 2019 and 2024, the county retained approximately $18.5 million (£13.8 million) from collected fines while setting aside around $40 million (£30 million) for BusPatrol.

The company has defended its business model, arguing that the revenue helps cover installation, maintenance and operating expenses. It also maintains that its technology provides communities with an additional way to hold dangerous drivers accountable.

Do Cameras Improve Safety?

Critics argue that issuing more tickets does not automatically mean safer roads. Some heavily ticketed locations may have confusing road layouts that make stopping requirements unclear. Investigators found that many violations in Montgomery County involved drivers travelling in the opposite direction of a stopped bus.

Maryland law generally requires drivers in both directions to stop unless a physical median separates the roadway. Painted lane markings can sometimes cause confusion. Local officials have suggested that improving road infrastructure, relocating problematic bus stops and educating motorists could be more effective.

Calls for Accountability and Evidence

Safety advocates argue that authorities should examine collision rates, injuries and repeat violations rather than relying primarily on ticket numbers.

Some communities have already reconsidered their arrangements. Harnett County, North Carolina terminated its programme in 2025 over cost concerns, while Miami-Dade County suspended its school bus camera programme in April 2025 following enforcement problems.

The debate is not about whether motorists should stop for school buses, but whether automated enforcement programmes are achieving their intended safety goals.

Until independent evidence demonstrates these programmes reduce dangerous incidents and protect children, the millions of dollars generated through school bus camera fines are likely to remain under scrutiny.