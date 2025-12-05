The veneer of perfection surrounding Hollywood's most photogenic duo appears to be cracking. While Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky put on a brave, united face at a recent Gold Coast premiere, whispers from their inner circle suggest a much darker reality for the pair as they approach their 16th wedding anniversary.

Despite smiling for the cameras at the screening of the actor's new documentary, A Road to Remember, sources claim the couple has been leading increasingly separate lives. The glamorous event marked the first time the pair had walked a red carpet together in months, following a swirl of speculation that began in earnest this past March when the Marvel star was photographed without his unique black-gemmed wedding band.

While the couple attempts to maintain normalcy for their children, insiders suggest the physical and emotional distance is taking a severe toll.

'They keep telling people they are fine, but everyone close to them knows they've been struggling,' says an insider. 'They've had to do so much long distance and it does take a toll. They've been together 15 years now and of course over the years there have been plenty of challenges, but nothing like this.'

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Struggle With 'Disconnect' Amid Hectic Filming Schedules

The core of the issue appears to be a relentless work calendar that keeps the couple on different continents. While the family base remains in Byron Bay, the demands of Hollywood often pull the Thor actor to the UK or America for extended periods. Even when geography aligns, time together remains scarce.

'Chris has been away so much and when he is working, he's generally shooting in America or the UK while she stays in Australia with the kids. There's a real disconnect,' the source explains.

Although the family enjoyed a brief respite in Japan to celebrate twin sons Tristan and Sasha's 11th birthday—complete with ski resort snaps and cuddling miniature pigs—reality returned quickly. Hemsworth departed for the UK to film the latest instalment of Thor, leaving Pataky alone once again.

Currently, both are back on Australian soil, but their schedules remain chaotic. Pataky is filming the thriller The Mark, while Hemsworth is shooting the action flick Subversion alongside Lily Collins.

'Elsa hasn't taken on nearly as many projects as he has, but she's still got plenty on her plate so when they do come together it tends to be just about their kids and doing what they need to do as a family, there's never really time for them as a couple,' the insider reveals. 'The unfortunate side effect of that is that they've really drifted apart, everyone in their lives have noticed that the crazy passion that used to be so front and centre for them is missing.'

Pataky herself has been candid about the difficulties of maintaining a high-profile marriage. 'Marriage needs constant work, and you learn a lot from the rough patches,' she admitted earlier this year. 'You have to try to keep growing together, making sure that your paths carry on crossing.'

Matt Damon Steps In To Help Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Avoid Divorce Heartbreak

Faced with this growing divide, the couple is reportedly leaning on their famous friends for support. Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, who share a close bond with the Hemsworths, have stepped in to offer guidance. Having navigated their own marital rough patches, the Damons are urging Chris to fight for the relationship before it is too late.

'They would never go public with this and are very clear they don't want to divorce but they've admitted to close friends that things have been tough,' the source says. 'In particular Matt is someone that is very sympathetic and very encouraging.'

Damon, who reportedly came back from the brink of a split himself, is advising Hemsworth not to be passive. 'He can see the deep love they have for each other. They just need to nurture things again and it's important that they don't ignore this and think the marriage will turn around on its own.'

The advice is specific: make a move now. With their anniversary looming on Boxing Day, Damon is reportedly encouraging Hemsworth to whisk Pataky away.

'Matt has been telling Chris this is his chance to step up and turn things around,' the source adds. 'He's pushing Chris to carve out some time to take Elsa on a romantic holiday without the kids. He's saying it's a crucial moment in the marriage, a chance for Chris to step up and make a grand gesture to show her he still sees her as his wife, and not just the mother of his kids.'

The stakes are high in Hollywood, where long-standing marriages can crumble unexpectedly. Following the shock news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce, friends are desperate for Chris and Elsa to avoid a similar fate.

'If not he and Elsa may very well end up another couple torn apart by the business,' the source warns. 'Even the smallest sign from Chris that he is willing to fight for them would go a long way with Elsa, it really could be all they need to get back in sync.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky for comments.