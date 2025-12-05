Justin Baldoni told Blake Lively he was 'circumcised' during an apparently private conversation at her New York home in December 2022, a previously sealed deposition excerpt made public this month indicates.

The detail, which Baldoni gives context to in a video-recorded deposition in October 2025, is part of a trove of court papers and testimony generated by the bitter, high-profile legal dispute between the two actors arising from the production of the film It Ends With Us.

The remarks appear in deposition excerpts filed in the Southern District of New York and form one of a string of personal anecdotes set out in testimony that both sides have used to advance conflicting narratives.

What The Deposition Shows

In a video-recorded deposition taken on 6–7 October 2025, Baldoni answers questions about conversations he had with Lively before she joined the film.

The transcript excerpts filed with the court show Baldoni describing an in-person discussion in which he broached personal matters; when asked whether Lively directly asked about his circumcision status, he replied that she did not 'directly' ask, but acknowledged he had disclosed that he was circumcised. Those excerpts are part of exhibits referenced in recent filings.

That deposition sits inside a much wider record: Lively filed a complaint in the Southern District of New York on 31 December 2024, alleging sexual harassment, retaliation, and related workplace torts; Baldoni has responded with denials and a series of counterclaims and motions.

The complaint and subsequent filings lay out disputed accounts of on-set conduct, preparatory meetings, and private conversations stretching back to 2023 and 2024.

The Detail Matters

The reference to circumcision may read as trivial, but lawyers for each side have cited deposition details to make broader points about context, intent, and credibility in litigation that involves allegations of unwelcome conduct and alleged reputational damage.

Lively's complaint accuses Baldoni and others at Wayfarer Studios of creating a hostile environment and of behaviour that made her feel 'uncomfortable' during production; those allegations prompted internal HR complaints and the involvement of third parties, according to the filings.

Baldoni's testimony and the anecdotes he offers about private discussions, phone-app usage, and who was present for particular meetings are being used by his team to rebut the idea that the conversations were secret or coercive. The court filings and deposition excerpts show both parties marshalling granular detail to support competing narratives.

These exchanges also illuminate why the case has generated such contentious discovery skirmishes. Judges in the matter have repeatedly wrestled with sealing orders and the propriety of unredacted deposition excerpts on the public docket, while the parties volley over whether selective leaks are part of larger PR strategies.

Recent motions and orders on the docket chronicle that procedural war of attrition.

What Remains Unresolved

The circumcision disclosure is one small, yet telling, detail amid a thick record of personnel emails, deposition transcripts, and courtroom briefs. The court has yet to reach findings of fact on the core harassment and retaliation claims; discovery disputes remain active, and a trial date has been set in the underlying docket.

Both parties continue to file motions to narrow or dismiss claims, and judges have at times sealed testimony while they resolve procedural questions. Readers should treat individual deposition snippets as disputed testimony until adjudicated.

As the litigation advances, more deposition material and court rulings are likely to emerge from the docket, further contextualising private conversations that have taken on outsized public importance.

This brief disclosure of an extraordinarily personal detail set against an intensifying legal battle is typical of the granular, contested evidence now shaping one of Hollywood's most closely watched workplace disputes.