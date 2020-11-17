Richard Schiff is now fighting COVID-19 in the hospital a week after he tested positive for the disease. His wife, Sheila Kelley, said he is now on oxygen but doing better and getting stronger.

The 65-year-old "The West Wing" star took to Twitter to update fans about his health after he found out he contracted the novel coronavirus disease on election day. Other than the oxygen support, he is also being treated with steroids and Remdesivir.

"Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You're making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me," Schiff wrote.

"I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2, and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all," he concluded.

Schiff's wife also gave an update on her husband's health on Instagram. She admitted that the "last 72 hours have been tough." She confirmed that Schiff is in the hospital and on oxygen and Remdesivir, an antiviral drug authorised by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) as a treatment for COVID-19 in emergency cases.

Kelley, who shares son Gus and daughter Ruby with Schiff, also talked about her and Gus' battle with the disease. She said they are "still riding this strange covid coaster up and then down and all around."

"I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I'm feeling pretty good and the next I'm struggling to breathe," she shared ,adding that what she knows is that "if you get this virus the relationship between you and your body is everything."

She then encouraged people to "listen to your body" and not to "what everyone around you is saying."

"Because in the wee hours of the morning when all the experts are sleeping you might feel a tightness across your chest. And you suck every ounce of air into your lungs that you can muster. It's just you and your body," Kelley continued.

The 59-year old said her body is leading her "through this and I am grateful to her. I am grateful for my embodiment practice SFactor." She admitted that she does not know where she and Schiff contracted COVID-19. It is impossible to know as it could have been from the gym or from a take out.

Regardless, Kelley reminded everyone to "keep masking up, washing hands and to stay away from the mother "f****r" virus. She ended her and Schiff's COVID-19 health update with "we love you."