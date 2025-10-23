A surprising incident involving Miss Panama, Isamar Herrera, captured global attention during the Miss Grand International 2025 finals in Bangkok, Thailand, on 18 October 2025. The beauty queen experienced an unexpected and rather awkward moment on stage that left both the audience and viewers online stunned. What began as a simple misunderstanding quickly turned into one of the most talked-about scenes of the night.

Within hours, the situation spread across social media platforms, sparking laughter, support, and sympathy from fans worldwide. What exactly happened on that stage — and how Herrera responded — would soon redefine how people saw her.

Miss Panama's Embarrassing Moment

The incident took place as 76 contestants competed for a spot among the top 22 finalists, as per UNILAD. Host Matthew Deane was calling out names when confusion struck. When he announced Miss Paraguay, Herrera, representing Panama, mistakenly thought her country's name had been called.

At the Miss Grand International pageant, the contestant from Panama caused an awkward moment when she thought her country’s name had been called, but it was actually Miss Paraguay who was announced. pic.twitter.com/ESy5esJqZ5 — Klaus 🇸🇪 (@Klausfigu) October 19, 2025

Believing she had advanced, the beauty queen covered her face in surprise, then confidently walked forward on the stage. For several seconds, the audience erupted in cheers before realising what had happened. Deane quickly clarified, saying, 'Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay'.

The hall fell silent as Herrera smiled and returned to her spot. Her calm reaction turned an awkward mix-up into a graceful recovery.

Fans React with Support and Humour

The clip of the moment soon went viral, reaching millions of viewers across platforms. Many praised Herrera for handling the confusion with dignity. According to HOLA!, one viewer wrote, 'She didn't lash out, she didn't cry on stage, that's class'. Another commented, 'Panama, Canada, Paraguay, sound the same, don't condemn her'.

Social media users also turned the situation into a series of lighthearted memes. Some called the moment 'relatable', while others said it showed the human side of pageantry. Despite not making it to the top 22, Herrera became a highlight of the competition.

Isamar Herrera Embraces the Attention

Rather than hiding from the spotlight, Herrera embraced the situation. On Instagram, she reposted a meme created by Panama's retail chain Todo a Dollar that joked about the mix-up using a Powerpuff Girls image with the caption, 'Hello, Paraguay? No, Panama... goodbye'. The post carried a playful message encouraging fans to laugh with her.

Herrera added her own comment, writing, 'They're killing it @todoadollar1 Loved it!' Later, she shared another video showing her reaction to the headlines, using laughing emojis and the Panama flag. Her humour and humility only made her more popular among fans.

From Awkward Moment to Global Fame

Although Herrera did not reach the finals, her attitude after the mistake earned her widespread respect. Supporters flooded her social media with positive messages. One fan wrote, 'You were impeccable every time. You deserved the spotlight'.

Media outlets across Latin America and beyond praised her professionalism. While Philippines' Emma Tiglao took home the Miss Grand International 2025 crown, Herrera's name became one of the most searched after the event.

Panamanian media even dubbed her 'the queen of good humour' — a title fitting for a beauty queen who turned an embarrassing moment into a triumph of grace and confidence.