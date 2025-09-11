KEY POINTS President Trump issued a proclamation ordering US flags to be flown at half-mast to honour the late Charlie Kirk.

Flags across the United States and at embassies worldwide have been ordered to fly at half-mast following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during a public event at Utah Valley University. The decision, announced through an official White House proclamation from President Donald Trump, has sparked national mourning and renewed focus on the symbolic power of the flag.

What Half-Mast Means — and Why It Matters

Flying a flag at half-mast (or half-staff, as it's commonly known in the United States) is a time-honoured gesture of mourning and remembrance. The practice originated with maritime customs in the 17th century and symbolised a visible sign of grief, with the lowered flag creating space for an "invisible flag of death" above.

In modern times, half-mast protocol is used to mark the deaths of national figures, tragic events and moments of collective sorrow. The authority to declare flags lowered lies with the president for federal property and with governors for state buildings.

Trump's Official Proclamation

In a formal proclamation signed Wednesday, 10 September, President Trump stated:

'As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States... I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government... until sunset, September 14, 2025.'

The proclamation extended internationally as well:

'I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular office and other facilities abroad.'

The Shooting at Utah Valley University

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was delivering remarks during a public speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was fatally shot by a sniper-style attack from a nearby building, authorities confirmed. The incident is being investigated as politically motivated, although further details have yet to be released.

Eyewitnesses described chaos as the venue was quickly evacuated. Security personnel reportedly tackled the suspected shooter moments after the single shot rang out. Despite immediate medical intervention, Kirk was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

A Nation Reacts

The shooting has reignited debates around political violence, the safety of public figures, and the tone of public discourse. Tributes poured in from conservative leaders and supporters who viewed Kirk as a 'warrior for free speech.'

Kirk's death has also fuelled wider debate over the perceived dangers of growing political extremism and the vulnerability of outspoken public personalities.

A Symbol of National Mourning

Lowering the flag to half-mast remains one of the clearest and most enduring symbols of collective grief in American life. It is often invoked after mass shootings, the deaths of prominent leaders, or large-scale tragedies. Recent examples include:

The death of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 2023

The mass shooting at a Nashville school in March 2023

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 2024

These decisions are always made via official proclamations and carry the weight of federal authority.

Public Response

While many welcomed the half-mast tribute for Kirk as a sign of national respect, others viewed it through a partisan lens. Social media has seen a flurry of reactions — from heartfelt messages of condolence to criticism over the politicisation of such gestures.

Still, the symbolic gesture remains grounded in long-established tradition. As historian Dr. Lena Hargrave noted, 'Half-masting the flag is one of the few rituals that can cut across party lines. It is an attempt, however fleeting, to unify mourning in a divided society.'

Flag Etiquette: Key Facts

When : Flags are flown at half-staff by presidential order, acts of Congress, or state-level executive orders.

: Flags are flown at half-staff by presidential order, acts of Congress, or state-level executive orders. Who : The President, Governors, and Mayors (in some jurisdictions) can make this call.

: The President, Governors, and Mayors (in some jurisdictions) can make this call. Duration : Typically until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial, or as specified in a proclamation.

: Typically until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial, or as specified in a proclamation. Scope: Can apply to federal buildings, military installations, embassies abroad and vessels at sea.

As public tributes continue, the White House has not yet confirmed plans for a national memorial or service. However, Trump's proclamation ensures the next few days will be marked by visible signs of mourning across the country.