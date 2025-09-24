How did a promising 24-year-old JPMorgan analyst from Maine end up dead from MDMA intoxication in the home of one of Boston's most celebrated restaurateurs?

Nine months after Julia Phan's death at Ran Duan's Burlington residence on New Year's Day 2025, the case is resurfacing and reigniting debate over drugs, nightlife culture, and accountability in the city's elite circles.

Who Was Julia Phan?

Julia Morgan Phan was born on 12 June 2000 in Bangor, Maine. She graduated in 2022 from the University of Maine with a double major in philosophy and business administration. During her studies she made the dean's list and participated in several honour societies, including Beta Gamma Sigma.

Phan was active in university life, working with the student newspaper's finance team and earning recognition for her academic commitment. Following graduation, she began her professional career with JPMorgan in Boston, where colleagues described her as driven and accomplished.

Her obituary described her as 'bright, vibrant and deeply loved' by family and friends. Messages of condolence have poured in from both her professional and academic circles.

The Night of the Incident

On the evening of 31 December 2024, Phan attended a New Year's Eve concert at the Roadrunner venue in Brighton, Massachusetts, with friends including cocktail entrepreneur Ran Duan. As reported by the Daily Mail, she was offered substances during the night but declined.

Witnesses later claimed to have seen her ingest something, though it remains unclear what this was.

Venue staff reportedly asked her to leave the premises due to signs of intoxication. Duan then drove her to his residence in Burlington during the early hours of 1 January 2025.

Events at Ran Duan's Home

Security footage from Duan's Burlington home shows him carrying Phan from his vehicle into the property at around 2:07 a.m. Duan later told emergency dispatchers that she had been asleep on a couch after appearing drunk.

At approximately 11:14 a.m., Duan called 911 reporting that one side of Phan's face had turned blue and that she appeared to be struggling to breathe. Emergency responders arrived at the residence and attempted to provide assistance. At 1:20 p.m. her body was removed from the home.

Social media fueled the rise of Ran Duan into a titan of the Boston cocktail scene. After 24-year-old Julia Phan was found dead in his house on New Year’s Day, that digital discourse turned against him. https://t.co/CiqhXu8XVA — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 23, 2025

Cause of Death

In April 2025, Massachusetts state officials released a death certificate confirming that Phan died from intoxication caused by MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy or molly. Toxicology results have not been fully disclosed to the public and it is not known whether other substances were present in her system.

Questions remain over whether Phan knowingly consumed the drug and the exact circumstances under which it entered her system. As of September 2025, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Investigation and Public Response

The Burlington Police Department has confirmed that the case is under active investigation. Duan released a statement saying he was 'devastated by her passing' but added he could not provide further comment as advised by investigators.

Public discussion has centred on the timeline of events and the delay between Phan arriving at Duan's residence and the emergency call being made. The case has also sparked wider debate on nightlife safety, drug use at events, and the responsibilities of hosts.

Who Is Ran Duan?

Ran Duan is a prominent figure in Boston's dining and nightlife industry. He operates well-known establishments such as Blossom Bar, The Baldwin Bar, and Birds of Paradise. Over recent years, Duan has faced business challenges including closures, staffing disputes, and legal proceedings related to child support.

Despite these difficulties, he remains a recognised name in the hospitality sector, with his venues frequently featured in cocktail industry rankings.

Family and Community Reaction

Phan's family and community in Maine have expressed deep grief at her sudden passing. Tributes highlight her ambition, intellect, and kindness. Former classmates, professors and colleagues from JP Morgan have also shared condolences, remembering her as a rising professional with a promising future.

Her death has left a lasting impact on both her hometown and the Boston community where she had begun her career.